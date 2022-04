Asset Five Public : Notification of Shareholders' Restructuring

SET requests to clarify news or information Subject : Clarification of news or information requested by SET Description : Inform that Big Lot transaction of 179,000,000 shares, or equivalent to 14.80 percent of the Company's total issued shares is the restructuring of the Company's major shareholders, which Mr. Kriangkrai Siravanichkan sold his shares to Mr. Taweerat Prungpattanasakul. Signature ___________________________ ( Mr. Supachoke Panchasarp ) Managing Director Authorized to sign on behalf of the company ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.