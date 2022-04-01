Asset Five Public : Notification of Shareholders' Restructuring
04/01/2022 | 12:36pm BST
Inform that Big Lot transaction of 179,000,000 shares, or equivalent to 14.80
percent of the Company's total issued shares is the restructuring of the
Company's major shareholders, which Mr. Kriangkrai Siravanichkan sold his shares
to Mr. Taweerat Prungpattanasakul.
Signature ___________________________
( Mr. Supachoke Panchasarp )
Managing Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
