Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Asset Five Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A5   TH0746010Z08

ASSET FIVE GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(A5)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Five Public : Notification of Shareholders' Restructuring

04/01/2022 | 12:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:52:37
Headline
Notification of Shareholders' Restructuring
Symbol
A5
Source
A5
Full Detailed News 
                SET requests to clarify news or information


Subject                                  : Clarification of news or information 
requested by SET
Description                              :
Inform that Big Lot transaction of 179,000,000 shares, or equivalent to 14.80 
percent of the Company's total issued shares is the restructuring of the
Company's major shareholders, which Mr. Kriangkrai Siravanichkan sold his shares
 to Mr. Taweerat Prungpattanasakul.


                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mr. Supachoke Panchasarp )
                                    Managing Director
                         Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Asset Five Group pcl published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSET FIVE GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:36pASSET FIVE PUBLIC : Notification of Shareholders' Restructuring
PU
03/24ASSET FIVE PUBLIC : Changing of CFO
PU
03/24ASSET FIVE PUBLIC : Notification on the Significant Resolutions of the BOD and Canceling t..
PU
03/24Asset Five Group Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
03/24Asset Five Group Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
03/24Asset Five Group Public Company Limited Appoints Manop Bongsadadt to Take the Position ..
CI
03/24ASSET FIVE PUBLIC : Notification on the Significant Resolutions of the Board of Directors ..
PU
03/14ASSET FIVE PUBLIC : Clarification on the Reasons for the Resignation of the Company's Dire..
PU
03/10ASSET FIVE PUBLIC : Notification on the Resignation of the Company's Director
PU
03/10Asset Five Group Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Kriangkrai Siravanichk..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 845 M 25,4 M 19,3 M
Net income 2021 131 M 3,93 M 2,99 M
Net Debt 2021 39,5 M 1,19 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 2 395 M 72,0 M 54,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 9,81%
Chart ASSET FIVE GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asset Five Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Supachoke Panchasarp Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phatsorn Visuttipong Manager-Accounting & Finance
Kriangkrai Sirawanitkan Chairman
Wallop Sripaisal Independent Director
Puriput Chumtham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSET FIVE GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED32.00%72
FOX CORPORATION6.91%21 423
DISCOVERY, INC.5.86%16 543
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK7.46%10 300
RTL GROUP S.A.8.11%8 664
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.24.84%7 728