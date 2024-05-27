The challenging economic environment has continued over the past twelve months, with New Zealand officially slipping into recession through the September and December 2023 quarters. The higher interest rates targeted at inflation remain a feature in the economy at this time, making it difficult for property owners. Despite the economic backdrop we've continued to progress our key objectives, including:

Deliver the Munroe Lane development which achieved Practical Completion in July 2023 with rental payable by Auckland Council from 17 May 2023;

Prudently manage the balance sheet to mitigate

the impacts of the high interest rate environment; and Successfully divest 22 Stoddard Road, Auckland which settled in May 2023.

Achieving Practical Completion on the Munroe Lane development is the culmination of a 4-year journey from project inception to conclusion. The building adds a highly sustainable, well located decentralised office building with a blue-chip tenant covenant, being Auckland Council across two thirds of the property.

Whilst leasing the remainder of the space continues to prove challenging, it is pleasing to see increasing leasing enquiry since completion of the property. There remains a paucity of potential occupiers of significant scale

on the North Shore, post the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent impacts on occupier demand. However, we are confident that the fundamentals of the building will attract tenant commitment for the balance of the space, over time, however we expect that leasing will likely remain challenging in the near future.

On the back of the Auckland Council lease commencement, income was bolstered to partially offset divestments, and the ongoing vacancy at 35 Graham Street. As a result, we recorded a Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO*) loss of $0.67 million. This result for the full year is in line with expectations, driven by the vacancy and unrecovered OPEX on 35 Graham Street, which will continue until settlement occurs in November 2024. The dividend was suspended in March 2022 based on the forecast earnings for the company and is likely to remain on hold until 35 Graham Street settles and the future of the company is determined.

The higher than usual inflationary and interest rate environment has continued to adversely impact the fair value of assets in the period, with our valuers recording a $4.9 million reduction in the fair value of assets of the company. This was driven by the valuation for Munroe Lane reducing over the period, offset by the discount unwind at 35 Graham Street. As a result, NTA has reduced from 40.4 cps as at 31 March 2023 to 38.9 cps as at 31 March 2024.