ANNUAL REPORT 2024
Chairman's Letter
Chairman's Letter
The challenging economic environment has continued over the past twelve months, with New Zealand officially slipping into recession through the September and December 2023 quarters. The higher interest rates targeted at inflation remain a feature in the economy at this time, making it difficult for property owners. Despite the economic backdrop we've continued to progress our key objectives, including:
- Deliver the Munroe Lane development which achieved Practical Completion in July 2023 with rental payable by Auckland Council from 17 May 2023;
-
Prudently manage the balance sheet to mitigate
the impacts of the high interest rate environment; and
- Successfully divest 22 Stoddard Road, Auckland which settled in May 2023.
Achieving Practical Completion on the Munroe Lane development is the culmination of a 4-year journey from project inception to conclusion. The building adds a highly sustainable, well located decentralised office building with a blue-chip tenant covenant, being Auckland Council across two thirds of the property.
Whilst leasing the remainder of the space continues to prove challenging, it is pleasing to see increasing leasing enquiry since completion of the property. There remains a paucity of potential occupiers of significant scale
on the North Shore, post the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent impacts on occupier demand. However, we are confident that the fundamentals of the building will attract tenant commitment for the balance of the space, over time, however we expect that leasing will likely remain challenging in the near future.
On the back of the Auckland Council lease commencement, income was bolstered to partially offset divestments, and the ongoing vacancy at 35 Graham Street. As a result, we recorded a Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO*) loss of $0.67 million. This result for the full year is in line with expectations, driven by the vacancy and unrecovered OPEX on 35 Graham Street, which will continue until settlement occurs in November 2024. The dividend was suspended in March 2022 based on the forecast earnings for the company and is likely to remain on hold until 35 Graham Street settles and the future of the company is determined.
The higher than usual inflationary and interest rate environment has continued to adversely impact the fair value of assets in the period, with our valuers recording a $4.9 million reduction in the fair value of assets of the company. This was driven by the valuation for Munroe Lane reducing over the period, offset by the discount unwind at 35 Graham Street. As a result, NTA has reduced from 40.4 cps as at 31 March 2023 to 38.9 cps as at 31 March 2024.
As part of our disciplined capital management approach, and directly reflecting the cost of the company's debt, Stoddard Road was unconditionally sold for $36.75 million and settled in May 2023. All of the proceeds from that sale were utilised to repay debt. This prudent capital management approach was appropriate given the macroeconomic conditions, and accretive nature of the sale versus the company's cost of debt.
In October 2023, the purchaser of 35 Graham Street exercised their right to defer settlement of the purchase by twelve months. As a result, the purchase price increased by a further $3.0 million to $68.0 million, and the deposit increased to 20% of the total consideration. The additional $7.10 million that was received was also applied as debt repayments, reducing the LVR down to 18.2%.
During the year, upon the practical completion at Munroe Lane, the development finance facility was converted to an investment facility. We have retained sufficient facility headroom of $11.9 million to fund incentives and leasing across the vacant space at Munroe Lane. During the year the lockbox facility was also reduced from $5.0 million to $4.0 million in line with reductions in the company's facility limits and testing in accordance with facility covenants.
Looking forward, the Company's key focus remains on leasing the balance of the Munroe Lane development. Doing so will increase earnings, WALE, and the value of the portfolio and will better position the Company to consider options moving forward. Those options will include a potential divestment of Munroe Lane, subject to market conditions at the time, and obtaining shareholder approval.
Once settlement of 35 Graham Street occurs, we anticipate that the Company will ultimately be in a unique position of having zero debt and cash reserves of approximately $25 million. If a sale of Munroe Lane was to occur it will position the Company to consider its options, including a wind up of the Company, or a pivot into a new direction. As previously indicated any steps to sell Munroe Lane or to subsequently wind up the company will require shareholder approval, and we would likely anticipate asking shareholders to vote on both decisions contemporaneously.
In the meantime, the Management team remains focused on the objectives outlined above. Finally, we thank you again for your continued support and look forward to communicating our progress over the next few months ahead of settlement of 35 Graham Street in late November.
Bruce Cotterill
Chairman
*AFFO stands for 'Adjusted Funds From Operations', and is non-GAAP financial information, calculated based on guidance issued by the Property Council of Australia. Asset Plus considers that AFFO is a useful measure for shareholders and management because it assists in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance. This non-GAAP financial information does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information prescribed by other entities. The calculation of AFFO has been reviewed by Asset Plus' auditor, Grant Thornton New Zealand Audit Limited.
0 1
Key Points from the Financial Year
Key Points
FROM THE FINANCIAL YEAR
ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM
OPERATIONS LOSS
$0.67
million ($0.28 million in the prior year)
TOTAL LOSS AFTER TAX
$5.30
LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO
million in the prior year)
18.2%
($13.05 million loss
(down from 31.5%)
WALE
5.9
years
(increased from 1.2 years)
0 2
Key Points from the Financial Year (continued)
PORTFOLIO VALUE
$180.8
million (reduced from $216.6 million)
PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY
41.0%
(increased from 37.0%)
Portfolio Summary
NET TANGIBLE ASSETS
38.9
cents per share
(reduced from 40.4 cps in the prior year)
NUMBER OF ASSETS
2 (down from 3 assets)
35 Graham Street unconditionally sold and settling 29 November 2024
Occupancy
Net Passing
Fair Value
Cap rate
rate
WALE
Rent
31 March 2024
$000s
%
%
Years
$000s
Investment Properties
Munroe Lane
116,050
6.25%
65.7%
9.14
4,284
Held for Sale
35 Graham Street*
64,743
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total
180,793
41.0%
5.87
4,284
* 35 Graham Street is currently vacant hence no metrics are reported above. Settlement is to occur on 29 November 2024.
0 3
Property Report
Munroe Lane
Munroe Lane, Albany, Auckland
Practical Completion
Auckland Council lease
Little Fields café
achieved 13 July 2023
rental commenced on 17 May 2023
opened early 2024
9.14 years
5 Star Green Star
Target 5-star NABERSNZ
WALE
design rating obtained,
Energy Rating pending
as at 31 March 2024
built rating in progress
12-months of operational data
65.66%
$4,284,377
$7,539,492
Occupancy
Net Passing Rent
Market Rent
0 4
Valuation
Valuation of $116.2m as at 31 March 2024, resulting in a write down of $15.0m against delivery costs, with $8.0m booked in the current financial year.
Leasing
Leasing interest increased post completion of the development, however, there remains a paucity of occupiers in the market post the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent working from home phenomenon.
Available Space
381m2 of front of house, food & beverage, office, retail space on the ground floor and level 1 remains available
1,935m2 of office available in a range of configurations/sizes remain available on level 2
2,729m2 of office remains available on level 6, with the ability to split into 2 or 3 tenancies dependant on demand.
0 5
Property Report (continued)
35 Graham Street
Unconditionally sold with deferred settlement
35 Graham Street, Auckland CBD
sold
Unconditionally sold
Unconditionally sold with a deferred settlement date of 29 November 2024.
Right to defer
Purchasers right to defer settlement a further 12 months was exercised. The total deposit received is now $13.6m (20%) and the purchase price has increased from $65.0m to $68.0m.
Fair Value
As the settlement is deferred, the current net present value is $64.74m based on the discounted value of the future net sale proceeds.
0 6
