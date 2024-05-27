Result summary

Total loss for the year net of tax of $5.30m (FY23 loss of $13.05m).

Result impacted by $4.90m of revaluation losses ($12.69m of losses in FY23).

AFFO 1 loss of $0.67m ($0.28m loss in FY23).

Net rental income of $3.65m, up$0.18m on the previous year, primarily due to the commencement of Munroe Lane rent offset against the Stoddard Road divestment.

Munroe Lane development complete with Auckland Council rental commencing on 17 May 2023.

1. AFFO stands for 'Adjusted Funds From Operations', and is non-GAAP financial information, calculated based on guidance issued by the Property Council of Australia. Asset Plus considers that AFFO is a useful measure for shareholders and management because it assists in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance. This non-GAAP financial information does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information prescribed by other entities. The calculation of AFFO has been reviewed by Asset Plus' auditor, Grant Thornton New Zealand Audit Limited. A reconciliation of AFFO is set out in Appendix 1.