Asset Plus Limited (Asset Plus) is a New Zealand-based commercial property investment company. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of properties spread across New Zealand. It invests in industrial and commercial buildings throughout New Zealand. The Company is focused on its Munroe Lane property. Asset Plus's development at 6-8 Munroe Lane provides an offering for office space in Albany. Its office building provides a total of 15,900 square metres with onsite amenities. Its 6-8 Munroe Lane is designed around a modern workforce with high-end shower facilities, gender-neutral facilities, and secure bike storage. The Company is externally managed by Centuria NZ.