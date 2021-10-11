Asset Resolution : Application for quotation of additional securities

Application for quotation of additional securities

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 11 March 2004. Revised 7 March 2016.

Name of entity

Asset Resolution Limited

ABN/ACN

99 159 827 871

We (the entity) give NSX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).