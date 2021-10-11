Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. Asset Resolution Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASS   AU000000ASS7

ASSET RESOLUTION LIMITED

(ASS)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 09/28
4.9 AUD   0.00%
05:42pASSET RESOLUTION : Application for quotation of additional securities
PU
09/28ASSET RESOLUTION : Change in directors interest - GC
PU
09/16ASSET RESOLUTION : 2021 AGM Letter
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Resolution : Application for quotation of additional securities

10/11/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WWW.NSXA.COM.AU

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Application for Quotation of Additional Securities

File Reference:

I:IssuersFormswebsite formsdocuments 2016issuersNSX Quotation of Additional Securities.doc

Application for quotation of additional securities

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION.....................................................................................................................

2

NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT, APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF ADDITIONAL

SECURITIES AND AGREEMENT..........................................................................................

3

PART 1

- ALL ISSUES ...........................................................................................................

3

PART 2

- BONUS ISSUE OR PRO RATA ISSUE ................................................................

5

PART 3

- QUOTATION OF SECURITIES..............................................................................

7

ADDITIONAL SECURITIES FORMING A NEW CLASS OF SECURITIES..............................................

7

QUOTATION AGREEMENT...................................................................................................

9

Introduction

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

  1. Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
  2. Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).

Page 2 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 11 March 2004. Revised 7 March 2016.

Name of entity

Asset Resolution Limited

ABN/ACN

99 159 827 871

We (the entity) give NSX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • Class of securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  • Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary

52,818

Shares issued in lieu of director's fees (approved by Shareholders at the AGM held on 18 November 2020):

52,818 shares at $2.84 per share

Page 3 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

  • Do the securities rank equally in Yes all respects from the date of allotment with an existing class of quoted securities?
    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

Shares issued in lieu of director's fees:

52,818 shares at $2.84 per share

6

Purpose of the issue

Shares issued in lieu of director's fees (approved

(If issued as consideration for the

by Shareholders at 2020 AGM)

acquisition of assets, clearly

identify those assets)

  • Dates of entering securities into 10/09/2021 uncertificated holdings or
    despatch of certificates

Number

Class

8

Number

and class

of all

3,337,819

Ord

securities

quoted on

NSX

(including the securities in clause

2 if applicable)

Number

Class

9

Number

and

class

of

all

-

-

securities

not

quoted

on

NSX

(including the securities in clause

2 if applicable)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a n/a

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Page 4 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the securities will be offered
  4. Class of securities to which the offer relates
  5. Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Page 5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asset Resolution Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSET RESOLUTION LIMITED
05:42pASSET RESOLUTION : Application for quotation of additional securities
PU
09/28ASSET RESOLUTION : Change in directors interest - GC
PU
09/16ASSET RESOLUTION : 2021 AGM Letter
PU
09/16ASSET RESOLUTION : 2021 AGM Notice and Proxy
PU
09/09ASSET RESOLUTION : Corporate Governance Statement 2021
PU
09/09ASSET RESOLUTION : Annual Report 2021
PU
09/09ASSET RESOLUTION : Preliminary Final Report 2021
PU
09/09Asset Resolution Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/21Asset Resolution Limited NobleOak Investment Update
AW
07/21ASSET RESOLUTION : NobleOak investment update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,13 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
Net income 2021 8,13 M 5,97 M 5,97 M
Net cash 2021 4,80 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 11,9 M 11,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 35,4x
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float -
Chart ASSET RESOLUTION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asset Resolution Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victoria Marie Allinson Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Giles Cameron Craig Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sarina Roppolo Independent Non-Executive Director
Therese Cochrane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSET RESOLUTION LIMITED39.60%12
BLACKSTONE INC.79.65%76 444
KKR & CO. INC.61.79%38 194
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.35%22 914
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.57.19%17 643
AMUNDI11.53%17 453