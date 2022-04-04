Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  Asset Resolution Limited
  News
  Summary
    ASS   AU000000ASS7

ASSET RESOLUTION LIMITED

(ASS)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  03-30
4.85 AUD    --.--%
Asset Resolution : Octaviar dividend update

04/04/2022 | 11:08pm EDT
5 April 2022

The Manager

Company Announcement Office NSX

Suite 3.3, 1 Bligh Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Octaviar Dividend Update

Further to Asset Resolution Limited (ARL or the Company) announcement of 4 April 2022 with regard to the dividends declared from the OL and OA liquidation, the Board has now received confirmation from the liquidators that they are unable to predict whether there will or there will not be a final dividend. The liquidators have however, advised us that, in the event that there is any further dividend to ARL, it is unlikely to exceed $50,000. They are attempting to resolve this matter by 2023.

The Board of ARL further announces that it is redeeming its holdings in African Lions and in The Samuel Terry Absolute Return Fund with effect from 31 March 2022. We expect to receive approximately $3.6 million from African Lions and approximately $ 4.6 million from Samuel Terry Absolute Return Fund later this month.

Once completed, ARL will hold no assets other than cash.

By authority of the Board

Vicky Allinson FCCA, FGIA Company Secretary

Chief Financial Officer Asset Resolution Limited

Email: vicky.allinson@arlimited.com.au

Unit 3B Level 3, 60 Hindmarsh Square

Adelaide SA 5000

NSX code: ASS (08) 8423 0170 arlimited.com.au ABN 99 159 827 871

Disclaimer

Asset Resolution Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,13 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net income 2021 8,13 M 6,14 M 6,14 M
Net cash 2021 4,80 M 3,62 M 3,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 35,4x
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float -
Chart ASSET RESOLUTION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Asset Resolution Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victoria Marie Allinson Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Giles Cameron Craig Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sarina Roppolo Independent Non-Executive Director
Therese Cochrane Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSET RESOLUTION LIMITED0.83%12
BLACKSTONE INC.-0.97%89 741
KKR & CO. INC.-19.54%35 339
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-9.01%21 071
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-9.98%17 609
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION3.83%14 503