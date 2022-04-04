Asset Resolution : Octaviar dividend update

5 April 2022

The Manager

Octaviar Dividend Update

Further to Asset Resolution Limited (ARL or the Company) announcement of 4 April 2022 with regard to the dividends declared from the OL and OA liquidation, the Board has now received confirmation from the liquidators that they are unable to predict whether there will or there will not be a final dividend. The liquidators have however, advised us that, in the event that there is any further dividend to ARL, it is unlikely to exceed $50,000. They are attempting to resolve this matter by 2023.

The Board of ARL further announces that it is redeeming its holdings in African Lions and in The Samuel Terry Absolute Return Fund with effect from 31 March 2022. We expect to receive approximately $3.6 million from African Lions and approximately $ 4.6 million from Samuel Terry Absolute Return Fund later this month.

Once completed, ARL will hold no assets other than cash.

