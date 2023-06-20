Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AssetCo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASTO   GB00BQ2K3557

ASSETCO PLC

(ASTO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-06-20 am EDT
40.50 GBX   -10.00%
12:12pAssetCo says CEO to leave after "extremely demanding" period
AN
06/14Vodafone's UK Merger Seen as a Hard Sale for Regulators
DJ
06/14AssetCo interim loss widens on added expenses; behind in asset growth
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AssetCo says CEO to leave after "extremely demanding" period

06/20/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AssetCo PLC - London-based asset management fund - Says Chief Executive Officer Campbell Fleming has decided to step down for personal reasons, effective June 30. Campbell oversaw AssetCo's formation, as well as multiple acquisitions. AssetCo will not replace Campbell directly; instead, Executive Chair Martin Gilbert and Chief Financial & Operating Officer Gary Marshall will assume its overall strategic direction and day-to-day operations, respectively. Alex Hoctor-Duncan, CEO of AssetCo's principal operating company and 2022 acquisition River & Mercantile Group PLC, also will continue taking on additional responsibilities.

Fleming says: "It was the right business and personal decision to step down after an extremely demanding 20 months integrating the group and as I now look to pursue additional non-executive roles. I will continue to support, as well as remain a shareholder of, AssetCo as I believe in its strategy, team and its people who continue to deliver for our clients as shown by our results."

Current stock price: 42.34 pence

12-month change: down 41%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ASSETCO PLC
12:12pAssetCo says CEO to leave after "extremely demanding" period
AN
06/14Vodafone's UK Merger Seen as a Hard Sale for Regulators
DJ
06/14AssetCo interim loss widens on added expenses; behind in asset growth
AN
06/14Earnings Flash (ASTO.L) ASSETCO Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP8.3M
MT
06/14Earnings Flash (ASTO.L) ASSETCO Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX-9.28
MT
06/14AssetCo plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
06/14AssetCo Seeks M&A
CI
04/04Is the market way too optimistic on rates?
MS
04/04Analyst recommendations: Petrofac, Chevron, Comcast, Servicenow,..
MS
04/04JPMorgan raises Auto Trader to 'neutral'
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSETCO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19,4 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 22,6 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 63,5 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
EV / Sales 2024 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 68
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart ASSETCO PLC
Duration : Period :
AssetCo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSETCO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 45,00 GBX
Average target price 117,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 161%
Managers and Directors
Campbell David Fleming Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Robert Marshall Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Martin James Gilbert Chairman
Alexander Mark Butcher Senior Independent Director
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSETCO PLC-34.31%81
BLACKSTONE INC.22.83%64 346
KKR & CO. INC.23.22%49 368
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.30%17 312
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION37.97%17 184
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.24%13 508
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer