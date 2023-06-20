AssetCo says CEO to leave after "extremely demanding" period

AssetCo PLC - London-based asset management fund - Says Chief Executive Officer Campbell Fleming has decided to step down for personal reasons, effective June 30. Campbell oversaw AssetCo's formation, as well as multiple acquisitions. AssetCo will not replace Campbell directly; instead, Executive Chair Martin Gilbert and Chief Financial & Operating Officer Gary Marshall will assume its overall strategic direction and day-to-day operations, respectively. Alex Hoctor-Duncan, CEO of AssetCo's principal operating company and 2022 acquisition River & Mercantile Group PLC, also will continue taking on additional responsibilities.

Fleming says: "It was the right business and personal decision to step down after an extremely demanding 20 months integrating the group and as I now look to pursue additional non-executive roles. I will continue to support, as well as remain a shareholder of, AssetCo as I believe in its strategy, team and its people who continue to deliver for our clients as shown by our results."

Current stock price: 42.34 pence

12-month change: down 41%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.