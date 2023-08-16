(Alliance News) - Premier Miton Group PLC held talks with AssetCo to acquire parts of the River & Mercantile business, though discussions stalled, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Sky News, citing a source, reported that fund manager Premier Miton may yet re-engage with AssetCo over a possible R&M deal.

AssetCo in June 2022 completed the GBP99 million acquisition of River & Mercantile Group PLC. It then sold River & Mercantile US Holdings Ltd for USD8.8 million to Agilis Holdings Company LLC in August of the same year.

AssetCo is chaired by Martin Gilbert, a former chief executive of abrdn PLC, back when it was named Standard Life Aberdeen.

AssetCo shares rose 1.2% to 43.00 in London on Wednesday, though it is down 42% over the past 12 months. Premier Miton ended flat at 74.00p on Wednesday, and its stock is 37% lower over the past year.

