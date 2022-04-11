Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMK   US04546L1061

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 10:17:30 am EDT
21.72 USD   -0.41%
04/07AssetMark to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022
AQ
03/23CLIENT SEGMENTATION FOR FINANCIAL ADVISORS : What to Keep in Mind
PU
03/16ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : What Is ESG investing? Here's What Advisors Need to Know.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AssetMark Appoints Christian Chan as Chief Investment Officer

04/11/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONCORD, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading provider of wealth management and technology solutions for financial advisors, announced it has appointed Christian Chan, CFA® as Chief Investment Officer. In this role, Chan will oversee the investment management and research teams responsible for the full suite of AssetMark-managed solutions, representing $24.7B in AUM.

Chan will drive the continual innovation of the AssetMark investment platform, overseeing the management and creation of client-centric, outcome-oriented investment offerings across asset classes. AssetMark currently offers a range of strategies backed by extensive research and experienced investment professionals, exclusively offered to AssetMark advisors and their clients.

“Our advisors are consistently looking for high-quality, diversified investment strategies that meet the ever-changing portfolio needs of their client base,” said AssetMark Executive Vice President of Investment Solutions David McNatt. “Christian’s deep investment and leadership experience will allow us to continue to build out and manage our suite of solutions that serve the long-term objectives of investors across the wealth spectrum.”

Chan has over 25 years of investment experience in asset management, most recently at Allspring Investments (formerly Wells Fargo Asset Management), where he managed over $25 billion in assets.

“AssetMark has a strong history of providing advisors and their clients with what they need to manage increasingly complicated market conditions,” said Chan. “I’m excited to join the team and contribute to the firm’s legacy of making a difference in the lives of advisors and investors through high-quality investment management.”

Christian will be based in AssetMark’s Concord office and will report to McNatt.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $93.5 billion in platform assets as of December 31, 2021, and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.

Media Contact:
Alaina Kleinman
Director, Communications & Public Relations, AssetMark, Inc.
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com


All news about ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
04/07AssetMark to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on April 28, 2022
AQ
03/23CLIENT SEGMENTATION FOR FINANCIAL AD : What to Keep in Mind
PU
03/16ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : What Is ESG investing? Here's What Advisors Need to Know.
PU
03/14Advisors say outsourcing leads to better investment solutions and work/life balance, As..
GL
03/11AssetMark Financial's February Platform Assets Rise Nearly 18%
MT
03/10February AMK Report
AQ
03/10ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
03/09ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : How the Right Provider Can Make You (Even More) Valuable to Clients
PU
03/09INSIDER SELL : Assetmark Financial Holdings
MT
03/03ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : What does “Holistic Financial Planning” really mean?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 460 M - -
Net income 2022 98,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 604 M 1 604 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 874
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,81 $
Average target price 33,71 $
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natalie Grace Wolfsen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Kim President & Chief Client Officer
Gary Zyla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Xiaoning Jiao Chairman
Mukesh Mehta Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-16.79%1 604
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-15.83%9 977
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-3.94%8 099
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED27.52%2 114
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-27.69%1 827
INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD.1.93%1 784