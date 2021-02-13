AssetMark Financial : Earnings Document

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2021

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. - Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call, February 11, 2021

Taylor Hamilton, Head of Investor Relations

Charles Goldman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Gary Zyla, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Bailey, Goldman Sachs Group

Michael Young, Truist Securities

Christopher Shutler, William Blair & Company

Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Raymond James & Associates

William Cuddy, JPMorgan

Taylor Hamilton

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to AssetMark's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Joining me remotely are AssetMark's Chief Executive Officer, Charles Goldman, and Chief Financial Officer, Gary Zyla. Today, they'll discuss the results for the fourth quarter and provide an update to AssetMark's business outlook for 2021. Following our introductory remarks, we'll open up the call for questions. We also have an earnings presentation that Charles and Gary will reference during their prepared remarks. It can be accessed on our IR website at ir.assetmark.com.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our outlook only at the date of this call, and actual results could differ materially. Additionally, during today's conference call, we'll be discussing net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP financial metrics. Please refer to our earnings press release and SEC filings for more information on forward-looking statements, risk factors associated with our business, and required disclosure related to non-GAAP financial information.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to my colleagues. Charles, take it away.

Charles Goldman

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. - Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call, February 11, 2021

Thank you, Taylor, and good afternoon, everyone. I hope everybody is safe out there, remaining masked, and staying as productive as possible. Thank you all for joining our fourth quarter earnings call. I hope everyone is having a great start to 2021.

Starting on Slide 3, we're going to focus on five key messages during our call today. I'll discuss messages one and two, while Gary will cover messages three through five.

First, 2020 was a momentous year for AssetMark, highlighted by strong operating and financial results.

Second, AssetMark is entering a new era of growth. Our existing growth strategy is being augmented by attracting adjacent advisers in the RIA and hybrid RIA channels.

Third, Gary will discuss our organic growth, which continues to gain momentum. In the fourth quarter, net flows were $1.5 billion, up 27% quarter-over-quarter.

Next, Gary will walk us through our fourth quarter 2020 results, highlighted by strong top and bottom line metrics and another record-breaking quarter for EBITDA margin.

Lastly, Gary will provide some context on our financial position entering 2021, and provide an outlook for the year.

Turning to Slide 4. Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of our advisers and their clients. During last quarter's earnings call, I shared that 2020 was our best year ever in terms of living to our mission. This quarter, I would like to take that one step further. It was also the best year in terms of delivering strong operating and financial results.

In 2020, we added $12.9 billion in assets, 306 engaged advisers and over 24,000 households to our platform. We attracted 743 new producing advisers, who saw the value of outsourcing to AssetMark.

In 2020, net flows were strong and helped drive platform assets to $74.5 billion at the end of the year, the highest in our company's history. These strong operating results translate to strong financial results. We still grew despite the industry headwind of losing $15.7 million in net spread-based revenue for the full year, and $6 million in asset-based revenue due to moving all our opening third-party mutual fund strategies to lower cost share classes.

Net revenue increased 3.4% year-over-year driven by asset-based revenue, which was up 11%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 4.7% to $115 million, and adjusted net income grew 10.7% to $73.2 million. We reported adjusted EPS of $1.02 for the year, the highest in our company's history. We also had continued success driving scale in our business, evidenced by the growth in our Adjusted EBITDA margin, up 30 basis points.

Lastly, in 2020, we also advanced our M&A strategy. In February, we closed the OBS acquisition, which remains highly accretive.

The strong operating and financial results from 2020 were a testament to the strength and the resiliency of our business, our advisers, and our employees. Let's discuss this in a bit more detail, starting with our business.

Our platform enables advisers to outsource high cost, noncore services that would otherwise require significant investment of time and money. During the pandemic, the importance of having an outsourced provider showed even greater value. Our advisers were not left alone to try and make sense of the volatile equity markets, navigate the pandemic, and figure out how to service their clients and prospect for

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. - Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call, February 11, 2021

new clients under shelter-in-place orders. Instead, they had to AssetMark by their side every step of the way.

Prior to the pandemic, a Cerulli study found that advisers spent 51% of their time on back-office non-client facing activities. Our comprehensive platform allows advisers to spend more of their time servicing existing clients and prospecting for new clients. Spending time with clients, albeit virtually, was and is crucial during these times.

We also significantly improved the platform in 2020. Let me highlight some of these improvements.

For the full year, we invested $50 million in the development of technology and our dedicated technology team, with a focus on building and enhancing tools and services to help advisers. One example is our enhanced client proposal and new portfolio review tools, which empower advisers to clearly demonstrate how the strategy is proposed or chosen based on their clients' goals, concerns, and financial dreams. This is a crucial component of our financial wellness vision.

We also expanded the breadth of our curated investment platform. In February, we added fixed income solutions from American Funds, Dorsey Wright and PIMCO to help advisers serve their clients' retirement needs and enhance and diversify their fixed income portfolios. More than 2,100 advisers have invested client assets in these investment solutions, with assets quickly approaching $1 billion.

In August, we introduced our enhanced security backed line of credit, or SBLOC, program, which gives AssetMark Trust Company clients faster access to low interest rate liquidity supported by digital and streamlined securities-backed lending. In less than six months, 309 lines of credit have been issued, which is well ahead of our goal.

In December, we added CIBC Private Wealth Investment Management services and wealth planning expertise, which will help provide advisers with customized solutions to meet the expanding needs of high net-worth investors. In the first month, we've built a robust pipeline for 2021. Continuing to invest in our platform allows our advisers to be more efficient, effective and valuable for their clients.

Speaking of our advisers, they remain highly engaged and complementary of AssetMark. I want to start by thanking our advisers for continuing to trust AssetMark to help them grow their businesses. We continue to build strong relationships with our advisers, hosting over 530 webinars and creating thought leadership materials that help inform, educate, and inspire. Through increased sales outreach and a great number of marketing initiatives, our sales activity was almost double in 2020 compared to 2019. While our increased activity allows us to serve our advisers during this challenging year, we also continued to scale our sales organization, and drove unit costs lower by 7%.

Finally, I would be remiss not to mention the people who make AssetMark great. Our over 725 associates have been working tirelessly from home for almost a year - almost a year - and have done a fantastic job of serving our clients during this time of great need. I want to thank our associates for their dedication to our clients, and how they have rallied to face up in this crisis.

The improvements to our platform, doing right by our advisers and having highly dedicated employees all contributed to our phenomenal operating and financial results in 2020. While last year shaped up to be the best in our company's history, we believe we are just beginning to scratch the surface of this immense opportunity that is right in front of us.

Let's turn to Slide 5 and our next topic. As we look ahead to 2021, we are excited about what is on deck for the new year and we are already off to an amazing start. Our sales team just finished 18 highly successful Premier adviser meetings, which were attended by over 950 advisers. In two weeks, we will host our largest annual adviser event, Gold Forum, which will be conducted, of course, virtually. We are

