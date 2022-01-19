Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMK   US04546L1061

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AssetMark Financial : How the Right Provider Can Make You (Even More) Valuable to Clients

01/19/2022 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Running an RIA business is hard work-you need resources and support that place you front and center with clients

Helping clients pursue their financial goals may be the most rewarding aspect of being a registered investment advisor. Your clients count on you to understand their priorities and to be ready to answer questions and respond to concerns that come up along the way.

At the same time, overseeing your practice requires hours of back-office and administrative effort-handling everything from trade reconciliation to making sure your team is operating as efficiently as possible. In today's complex, rapidly changing world, staying on top of all of that is a tall order.

With financial professionals under increasingly greater time pressure today, your best bet for consistently delivering the level of service clients expect is to find a provider that can give you the support you need to meet clients' demands - to make you an even more essential piece of their financial picture.

To help you evaluate a strategic provider for your business, here are some important perspectives and questions to ask.

Live help from a dedicated team.

There are times when even the best technology pales in comparison to help from a real person. Make sure your provider offers personalized service built especially for RIAs and their clients. The knowledge that you'll be able to quickly get through to someone equipped with the expertise you need will bring peace of mind, in addition to the answers you're looking for when you need them.

  • What to ask: Does the provider offer a dedicated service and support team that is familiar with your specific needs, clients and business objectives? What response times can you expect, particularly when issues and questions come up unexpectedly?
A boost for your back and middle office.

If you're like most RIAs, you'd prefer to spend your time meeting with clients, talking about their lives and what they want from their money. You also know that, to run your business effectively, you cannot afford to waste valuable time worrying whether inefficient or mishandled operational tasks are holding you back - or worse, making you look bad in front of clients.

The right provider can streamline workflows and remove administrative burdens from your shoulders, making it possible for you to do more of what you do best: focusing on clients.

  • What to ask: Does the provider offer integrated back- and middle-office resources that help streamline your billing, trade reconciliation, account aggregation, due diligence and other essential but time-consuming activities? Ask for a walk-through of systems to confirm they efficiently "talk to each other" and can help put precious hours back into your day.
Expert insights and coaching.

Wrapped up as you are in your daily responsibilities, it can be a challenge to achieve the scale and efficiency you need to build the business you envision. To find strategic ways of improving efficiencies - refining your operating model to focus more time and attention on growth goals, for instance - it helps to have a team of experienced consultants who understand the challenges you encounter every day.

  • What to ask: Does the provider offer workshops or more personalized learning opportunities where you can get practice management insights and perspectives from industry experts who are closely familiar with the needs of RIAs today?
Transition services and support.

Once you decide to make a change by moving to a new platform provider, you'll want to minimize disruption to your clients and your business. Your chosen provider should offer clear, hands-on support to smooth the process of getting up and running. This includes the transparent communications you need to manage the expectations of your clients, as well as your own team.

  • What to ask: Does the provider offer dedicated support to you and your team, from pre-transition planning all the way through to your first weeks on the platform? What can you expect in terms of timing, communications on the progress of the transition and specifics on what is - and is not - changing for clients, so you can help them understand what's happening?

Ready to get the attentive service and support you need? AssetMark Institutional would like to get to know you. Schedule your consultation.

Disclaimer

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 17:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
12:55pASSETMARK FINANCIAL : How the Right Provider Can Make You (Even More) Valuable to Clients
PU
01/13ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
01/13AssetMark Financial Holdings Amends Certain Credit Agreement Dated December 30, 2020 wi..
CI
01/12AssetMark Financial Holdings Lands $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility
MT
01/12AssetMark Announces Five Year Credit Facility Extension and Upsize to $500 Million
AQ
01/12AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Five Year Credit Facility Extension and Up..
CI
01/12ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : New To Retirement Planning for Small Businesses? Here's What Advisor..
PU
01/11AssetMark Financial's December Platform Assets Rise Nearly 26% vs Year Ago
MT
01/10December AMK Report
GL
01/05ASSETMARK FINANCIAL : What Is A TAMP?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 378 M - -
Net income 2021 26,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 61,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 889 M 1 889 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float -
Chart ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,68 $
Average target price 34,57 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natalie Grace Wolfsen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Kim President & Chief Client Officer
Gary Zyla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Xiaoning Jiao Chairman
Mukesh Mehta Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-2.02%1 889
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-2.97%11 951
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY2.81%8 547
AMP LIMITED-4.46%2 262
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-14.05%2 138
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED-19.47%1 878