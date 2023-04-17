Advanced search
    AMK   US04546L1061

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMK)
  Report
2023-04-17
31.69 USD   +0.16%
AssetMark Honors Financial Advisors with Community Inspiration Award

04/17/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AssetMark donates $60,000 in support of six financial advisors’ outstanding commitment to local charities

CONCORD, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc. (NYSE: AMK), a leading wealth management platform for financial advisors, announced the recipients of its Community Inspiration Award at the firm's premier Gold Forum conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The annual Community Inspiration Award honors advisors who are making a significant impact in their communities through dedicated service, by awarding $10,000 to each advisor’s charitable organization of choice. As we celebrate National Volunteer Month this award highlights the importance of giving back to our communities through volunteerism and service.

This year’s honored advisors and their respective charitable organizations that will receive the donations are:

“We are excited to honor the incredible passion and commitment of these financial advisors who go above and beyond to create a positive impact in our world," said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. "Their dedication to their communities is inspiring and we are proud to be part of an industry so committed to giving back.”

Award recipients were selected by a panel of senior executives at AssetMark. Nominees were evaluated on their ability to inspire, lead, and motivate others, in addition to the time and effort they dedicated to their local charity. All nonprofit recipients are qualified 501(c)(3) organizations.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.  

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has 1000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,200 financial advisors and roughly 241,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $91.5 billion in platform assets. 

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


