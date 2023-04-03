Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMK   US04546L1061

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:14:39 2023-04-03 pm EDT
31.09 USD   -1.16%
12:01pAssetMark Names Josh Armey Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy
GL
12:00pAssetMark Names Josh Armey Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy
AQ
03/14ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AssetMark Names Josh Armey Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy

04/03/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONCORD, Calif., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced the appointment of Josh Armey as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy. In his new role, Armey will serve as a member of the firm's Executive Committee and will work with leaders across the organization to accelerate strategic growth and maximize AssetMark’s long-term performance.

Armey brings decades of experience in enterprise strategy and transformation, having most recently served as the Head of Transformation at Edward Jones. There, he established the firm’s Transformation Office and implemented a framework and processes for achieving their transformation vision, ultimately accelerating firm-wide adoption and execution of the strategy.

"As AssetMark continues its evolution into a full-service wealth management platform, Josh’s unique experience will add significant depth and value to our strategic planning process," said Natalie Wolfsen, CEO of AssetMark. "His accomplishments are driven by his passion for challenge and his commitment to making a difference, which aligns strongly with our mission and values."

Armey began his career as an Air Force Officer and F16 instructor pilot (“Top Gun”), leading cross-functional teams in both peacetime and combat for more than a decade before transitioning to the corporate arena. Before Edward Jones, he held positions with GE, McKinsey & Company, and JPMorgan. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Operations Research at the United States Air Force Academy and his MBA at Northwestern University. 

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has 1000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves 9,200 financial advisors and roughly 241,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2022, the company had $91.5 billion in platform assets. 

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


All news about ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
12:01pAssetMark Names Josh Armey Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy
GL
12:00pAssetMark Names Josh Armey Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy
AQ
03/14ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
03/14Transcript : AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. - Special Call
CI
03/13February AMK Report
GL
03/13February AMK Report
AQ
03/07Insider Sell: Assetmark Financial Holdings
MT
03/07Insider Sell: Assetmark Financial Holdings
MT
02/23Credit Suisse Raises AssetMark Financial Holdings' Price Target to $28 From $23 After H..
MT
02/22Assetmark Financial : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 552 M - -
Net income 2023 139 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 324 M 2 324 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 980
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 31,45 $
Average target price 31,25 $
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natalie Grace Wolfsen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Kim President & Chief Client Officer
Gary Zyla EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Xiaoning Jiao Chairman
Mukesh Mehta Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.36.74%2 324
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC10.59%8 121
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-1.29%7 727
AMP LIMITED-20.15%2 087
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-3.02%1 868
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-3.61%1 525
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer