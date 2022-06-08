Log in
    AMK   US04546L1061

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(AMK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
20.31 USD   -1.98%
AssetMark to Attend the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
GL
04:15pAssetMark to Attend the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference
AQ
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
AssetMark to Attend the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

06/08/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
CONCORD, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will attend the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 15 in New York, NY. The Company will host one-on-one and group meetings. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Morgan Stanley.

Additionally, AssetMark will present at the conference at 4:00pm ET. AssetMark invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to the presentation live via webcast at ir.assetmark.com.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 448 M - -
Net income 2022 92,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 525 M 1 525 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 874
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,72 $
Average target price 29,29 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natalie Grace Wolfsen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Kim President & Chief Client Officer
Gary Zyla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Xiaoning Jiao Chairman
Mukesh Mehta Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-20.95%1 525
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-26.91%8 387
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-4.35%8 001
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED7.52%1 745
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-31.39%1 744
INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD.-12.43%1 493