AssetMark to Attend the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

CONCORD, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced that the Company will attend the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 15 in New York, NY. The Company will host one-on-one and group meetings. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Morgan Stanley.



Additionally, AssetMark will present at the conference at 4:00pm ET. AssetMark invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to the presentation live via webcast at ir.assetmark.com.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

