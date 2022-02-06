Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AssetOwl Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AO1   AU000000AO10

ASSETOWL LIMITED

(AO1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AssetOwl : Proposed issue of securities - AO1

02/06/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ASSETOWL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

7/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

AO1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

647,347,611

Ex date

9/2/2022

+Record date

10/2/2022

Offer closing date

24/3/2022

Issue date

31/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

ASSETOWL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

122727342

1.3

ASX issuer code

AO1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AO1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AO1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

7

10

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded up to the next

647,347,611

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00300

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Unlimited

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Described in section 1.9(b) of the Offer Document provided to ASX on 7 February 2022.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3C - Timetable

For

3C.1 +Record date

10/2/2022

3C.2 Ex date 9/2/2022

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

3C.4 Record date 10/2/2022

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

15/2/2022

only

3C.6 Offer closing date

24/3/2022

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

21/3/2022

use

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

25/3/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

31/3/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

personal

1/4/2022

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

5/4/2022

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

Yes

3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Sequoia Corporate Finance Pty Ltd

3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

For

6% of the total value of Shortfall Commitments secured from qualified eligible investors to acquire Shortfall Shares,

anticipated to be to a maximum value of $1,775,105

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AssetOwl Limited published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSETOWL LIMITED
02/03ASSETOWL : Application for quotation of securities - AO1
PU
01/31ASSETOWL : Quarterly report and Appendix 4C
PU
01/04AssetOwl Taps South Australian Realtor to Test Inspection Management Platform; Shares S..
MT
01/04Harris Real Estate Signs Customer Licence to Trial Assetowl's Pirsee Platform
CI
2021AssetOwl's Property Management Platform Achieves 10% Reach in Western Australia
MT
2021AssetOwl Adds Data Migration Capability to Property Inspection Platform
MT
2021ASSETOWL : Advances Uptake of Inspection Management Platform
MT
2021ASSETOWL : Signs Up First Customer in Victoria for Property Inspection Platform
MT
2021AssetOwl Signs First Victorian Customer for Pirsee Platform
CI
2021AssetOwl Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,06 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -1,57 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net cash 2021 1,02 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,99x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,24 M 2,29 M 2,29 M
EV / Sales 2020 150x
EV / Sales 2021 59,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart ASSETOWL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AssetOwl Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSETOWL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geoff Goldsmith Chief Executive Officer
Simon A. Trevisan Director
Giuseppe di Franco Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
Geoff Baldwin Non-Executive Director
Sean Meakin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSETOWL LIMITED-12.50%2
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.03%2 293 591
SEA LIMITED-30.70%87 112
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-15.84%81 346
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.53%64 218
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.18%47 396