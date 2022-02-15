Log in
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/15 12:55:34 pm
18.64 EUR   +1.55%
Activist Generali investors call for "open dialogue"

02/15/2022 | 12:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's building in Milan, Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Two activist investors in Generali, including eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, on Tuesday urged Italy's leading insurer to engage in "an open and constructive dialogue" to overcome issues that have held back its growth.

Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin and Fondazione CRT said in a joint statement it was important for a company of strategic importance for the country such as Generali to engage with shareholders and respect their rights.

Delfin, Generali's third-largest investor, and smaller shareholder CRT said their consultation pact over Generali remained in place, as they sought to express their view on the insurer's future after investing "significant resources" in it.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.83% 18.69 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 3.21% 169.74 Real-time Quote.-12.17%
Financials
Sales 2021 72 683 M 82 155 M 82 155 M
Net income 2021 2 858 M 3 231 M 3 231 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 5,80%
Capitalization 28 905 M 32 672 M 32 672 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 18,36 €
Average target price 19,91 €
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-1.48%32 672
AXA5.31%74 489
METLIFE, INC.12.23%57 892
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.6.98%43 576
PRUDENTIAL PLC-7.65%43 534
AFLAC INCORPORATED9.98%41 880