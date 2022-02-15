Activist Generali investors call for "open dialogue"

Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin and Fondazione CRT said in a joint statement it was important for a company of strategic importance for the country such as Generali to engage with shareholders and respect their rights.

Delfin, Generali's third-largest investor, and smaller shareholder CRT said their consultation pact over Generali remained in place, as they sought to express their view on the insurer's future after investing "significant resources" in it.

