Assicurazioni Generali S p A : 2021 Own Funds & Life New Business Supplementary Information

Assicurazioni Generali

2021 Own Funds & Life New Business Supplementary Information

1 Introduction and key results

This document reports the main results, methodology and assumptions concerning the valuation of 2021 Group Own Funds (hereinafter, GOF) and Life New Business (hereinafter, NB).

GOF results presented in Section 2 are based on regulatory figuresconsistent with the Group's external disclosure of full year results: differences may arise in comparison to the official GOF which will be finalised later during 2022 for the year-end 2021 Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) and Quantitative Reporting Templates (QRT).

Section 2 includes the analyses of GOF economic movement from 2020 to 2021 (§2.1), GOF regulatory components (§2.2), GOF reconciliation from IFRS shareholders' equity (§2.3), GOF split by tiers (§2.4), GOF split by segment and region (§2.5), and GOF sensitivity to selected economic variables (§2.6).

NB results presented in Section 3 are calculated as the sum of separate quarterly valuations, based on the Market Consistent Embedded Value (hereinafter, MCEV) principles.

Section 3 includes the analysis of NB main results (§3.1), NB profitability movement (§3.2), NB split by main lines of business (§3.3), NB sensitivity to economic and operating factors (§3.4) and NB profits expected release (§3.5). The split of NB results by region is reported in §3.6, and finally the reconciliation between MCEV NB Value (hereinafter, NBV) and the Solvency II Value of New Production included within GOF is described in §3.7.

The main financial assumptions and the methodology underlying the valuation of GOF and NBV are described in Section 4 and Annex A respectively. Finally, Annex B contains the main definitions and acronyms used in the document.

Monetary terms reported in the tables included in this document are in € million. Due to rounding, reported figures may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Finally, it has to be noted that, within this document, the acquisition of the control of Cattolica (following the successful conclusion of the voluntary public tender offer in November 2021) is assumed to have happened at year-end, with no impact on the reported normalised Own Funds generation and on New Business figures.

