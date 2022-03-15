Assicurazioni Generali S p A : 2021 Own Funds & Life New Business Supplementary Information
2021
OWN FUNDS
LIFE NEW BUSINESS SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION
Index
03
1. Introduction and key results
04
1.1. Group Own Funds key results
04
1.2. Life New Business key results
05
2. Group Own Funds
05
2.1. Group Own Funds analysis of movement
07
2.2. Group Own Funds results by component
08
2.3. Reconciliation between IFRS equity and Solvency II Excess of Assets over Liabilities
2.4. Group Own Funds tiering
2.5. Group Own Funds by segment and by region
13
2.6. Group Own Funds sensitivity analysis
15 3. Life New Business Value
3.1. New Business Value results
3.2. New Business profitability movement and New Business Value components
3.3. New Business Value by line of business
3.4. New Business Value sensitivity analysis
3.5. New Business profits
3.6. New Business Value by region
3.7. Reconciliation between New Business Value and Solvency II Value of New Production
4. Assumptions
26
4.1.
Financial assumptions
31
4.2.
Other economic assumptions
4.3. Average New Business yearly economic assumptions
4.4. Real-World financial assumptions
5. Annex A: Methodology
33
5.1. Group Own Funds
41
5.2. Life New Business Value
45
6. Annex B: Definitions and abbreviations
1 Introduction and key results
This document reports the main results, methodology and assumptions concerning the valuation of 2021 Group Own Funds (hereinafter, GOF) and Life New Business (hereinafter, NB).
GOF results presented in Section 2 are based on regulatory figuresconsistent with the Group's external disclosure of full year results: differences may arise in comparison to the official GOF which will be finalised later during 2022 for the year-end 2021 Solvency and Financial Condition Report (SFCR) and Quantitative Reporting Templates (QRT).
Section 2 includes the analyses of GOF economic movement from 2020 to 2021 (§2.1), GOF regulatory components (§2.2), GOF reconciliation from IFRS shareholders' equity (§2.3), GOF split by tiers (§2.4), GOF split by segment and region (§2.5), and GOF sensitivity to selected economic variables (§2.6).
NB results presented in Section 3 are calculated as the sum of separate quarterly valuations, based on the Market Consistent Embedded Value (hereinafter, MCEV) principles.
Section 3 includes the analysis of NB main results (§3.1), NB profitability movement (§3.2), NB split by main lines of business (§3.3), NB sensitivity to economic and operating factors (§3.4) and NB profits expected release (§3.5). The split of NB results by region is reported in §3.6, and finally the reconciliation between MCEV NB Value (hereinafter, NBV) and the Solvency II Value of New Production included within GOF is described in §3.7.
The main financial assumptions and the methodology underlying the valuation of GOF and NBV are described in Section 4 and Annex A respectively. Finally, Annex B contains the main definitions and acronyms used in the document.
Monetary terms reported in the tables included in this document are in € million. Due to rounding, reported figures may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
Finally, it has to be noted that, within this document, the acquisition of the control of Cattolica (following the successful conclusion of the voluntary public tender offer in November 2021) is assumed to have happened at year-end, with no impact on the reported normalised Own Funds generation and on New Business figures.
3
1.1. Group Own Funds key results
The following table reports the 2021 GOF key preliminary results, compared with 2020 official results.
Group Own Funds
€ mln
2021
2020
Change
Group Own Funds
50,624
44,428
13.9%
Normalised Own Funds generation
3,714
3,902
-4.8%
Total Own Funds generation
7,937
578
n/m
From year-end 2020 to year-end 2021 GOF moves from € 44.4 billion to € 50.6 billion.
The total Own Funds generation, defined as the variation of GOF before capital movements amounts to
7.9 billion.
The growth is mainly driven by the strong normalised Own Funds generation (€ 3.7 billion, corresponding to 8.4% return on initial GOF, sustained by the further increase of Life new business profitability and the solid contribution of the current year Non-Life technical result), and by the favourable development of financial market conditions of the year. These movements, together with the positive impacts stemming from operating variances and M&A operations, have been only marginally offset by the negative impact of minor regulatory changes.
1.2. Life New Business key results
The following table reports the 2021 NB key results, compared with 2020 results.
New Business Value
€ mln
2021
2020
Change
New Business Value
2,313
1,856
24.2%
PVNBP
51,192
47,091
8.6%
NBM
4.52%
3.94%
0.57 pts
changes are on a comparable basis
The value of New Business written in 2021 amounts to € 2.3 billion and, compared to 2020, increases by 24.2% on homogeneous basis (i.e. neutralising the impacts of variations in perimeter and exchange rates), benefiting from the combined effect of the higher volumes (measured in terms of Present Value of New Business Premiums, hereinafter PVNBP) and the further improved profitability.
The PVNBP progress (+8.6%) mainly comes from the very good performance of Unit-linked business (especially within Hybrid products in France, Italy and Germany), and from the continuous growth of Protection business in almost all areas, in alignment with the Group's strategy.
The NB profitability (measured in term of New Business Value on PVNBP, hereinafter NBM) further improves (from 3.94% to 4.52%) despite the slight reduction of interest rates (see §4.3), thanks to the more favourable business mix (with higher weights of Unit-linked and Protection business) and the continuous enhancement of new products' features (for example in terms of type and level of financial guarantees on Saving business).
4
2 Group Own Funds
2.1. Group Own Funds analysis of movement
The 2021 total Own Funds generation (total variation of GOF from 2020 to 2021, before capital movements) amounts to € 7.9 billion: the excellent contribution of the normalised Own Fund generation (€ 3.7 billion) supported by the positive impact of economic variances (€ 3.1 billion), non-economic variances (€ 0.2 billion) and M&A operations (€ 1.2 billion) have been only marginally reduced by regulatory changes (€ -0.3 billion).
The impact of the capital movements of € -1.7 billion leads to the overall € 6.2 billion net variation of GOF from 2020 to 2021, from € 44.4 billion to €50.6 billion.
The following table presents the main drivers of the Group Own Funds movement from 2020 to 2021, on a net of tax basis, together with 2020 comparative figures.
Group Own Funds analysis of movement
€ mln
2021
2020
Group Own Funds - beginning of period
44,428
45,516
Regulatory changes
-314
-267
Normalised Own Funds generation
3,714
3,902
Life
2,728
2,671
Non-Life
1,289
1,657
Holdings & Financials
-302
-427
Economic variances
3,124
-2,590
Non-economic variances
164
-97
Operating variances
241
668
Other variances
-78
-765
M&A
1,250
-370
Total Own Funds generation
7,937
578
Capital movements
-1,741
-1,666
Derecognition of the second tranche of 2019 dividend
0
722
Foreseeable dividend
-1,691
-2,315
Redemption of subordinated debt eligible in BOF
-50
-73
Group Own Funds - end of period
50,624
44,428
2021 Regulatory changes (€ -0.3 billion) are due to
the changes adopted by EIOPA (€ -0.2 billion) concerning the level of the UFR (for example on EUR area: from 3.75% to 3.60%) and the composition of the reference portfolio used for the calculation of VA;
the minor negative impact (€ -0.1 billion) of some model changes agreed or shared with the Regulators, mainly affecting the Life & Health business modelling in Germany and France.
2021 Normalised Own Fund generation (€ 3.7 billion) is strongly supported by the further growth of the Life business contribution and by the robust Non-Life technical result, partially offset by the contribution of Holdings and Financials segment, which includes also the interest costs on subordinated debt.
More in detail:
5
