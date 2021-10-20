Log in
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : 2022 Corporate Event Calendar

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
Milan - The corporate event calendar for the business year ending December 31, 2022 is presented below.

The dates given above are provided purely as general indications: any changes will be promptly announced to the market, using the channels used to distribute this statement. The information provided in this statement is also available on the company website.

The dates of the meetings with the investors will be communicated once set.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
