Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL INTEGRATED REPORT AND

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

190th year generali.com

ANNUAL INTEGRATED

REPORT AND

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS 2021

This Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements has not been filed, pursuant to art. 154-ter of legislative decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58 - Testo Unico delle disposizioni in materia di intermediazione finanziaria (TUF) - as amended and pursuant to art.8 and 21 of law of 6 February 1996, no.52.

The Company will publish the final version of the Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 in accordance with prevailing law, and include the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and Independent Auditor's Reports.

In compliance with the provisions of Directive 2004/109/EC and Delegated Regulation EU 2019/815 (European Single Electronic reporting Format - ESEF), this Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 is drafted also in XHTML format and will be available in its final version on the Group website.

Please note that the Report is translated into English solely for the convenience of international readers.

2

Generali Group

Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021

3

GENERALI

LIFE STORIES

In 2021, Generali celebrated the 190th anniversary of its foundation with events, initiatives, and projects involving the Group and its stakeholders.

One of the most innovative communication projects was 'Generali Life Stories'. This multimedia initiative featured podcasts, sophisticated infographics, historical fact sheets and art shots of objects and documents from Generali's heritage, telling the company's story from the point of view of people and the impact the company has had on their lives. It is a collective story, involving different countries and cultures in the spirit of cosmopolitanism and openness. The collection consists of 19 stories based on the values of innovation, the ability to respond to challenges, connection, internationalism and sustainability - values that we always hold and build upon.

The Generali Group's 2021 reports will provide several insights and images from these stories, offering most of all a sense of the company's 190-year-long adventure made by people and for people.

The cover of this report features Bruno de Finetti, a brilliant mathematician with a very esteemed

national and international profile.

From 1932 he managed the company's transition from the era of manual to mechanised calculation.

Read more about the

Generali Life Stories

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
03:00aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Stateme..
PU
03:00aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Group Annual Integrated Report 2021
PU
03:00aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : 2021 Own Funds & Life New Business Supplementary Informatio..
PU
02:53aGenerali Raises Dividend as FY21 Profit Surges 63%
MT
02:50aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Presentation of Results at 31 December 2021
PU
02:50aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Slide Commentary FY 2021
PU
02:50aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Consolidated Results as of 31 December 2021 - Press Release
PU
02:50aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Presentazione dei Risultati al 31 dicembre 2021
PU
02:44aGenerali posts record operating profit in 2021
RE
03/14ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Approval of the list of candidates for the renewal of the B..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 72 762 M 79 924 M 79 924 M
Net income 2021 2 851 M 3 132 M 3 132 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,83x
Yield 2021 6,03%
Capitalization 27 787 M 30 521 M 30 521 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,65 €
Average target price 19,82 €
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-5.29%30 521
AXA-5.00%62 152
METLIFE, INC.3.52%52 970
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.0.94%39 875
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.20%38 966
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.81%38 483