Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021

ANNUAL INTEGRATED

REPORT AND

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS 2021

This Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements has not been filed, pursuant to art. 154-ter of legislative decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58 - Testo Unico delle disposizioni in materia di intermediazione finanziaria (TUF) - as amended and pursuant to art.8 and 21 of law of 6 February 1996, no.52.

The Company will publish the final version of the Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 in accordance with prevailing law, and include the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and Independent Auditor's Reports.

In compliance with the provisions of Directive 2004/109/EC and Delegated Regulation EU 2019/815 (European Single Electronic reporting Format - ESEF), this Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 is drafted also in XHTML format and will be available in its final version on the Group website.

Please note that the Report is translated into English solely for the convenience of international readers.