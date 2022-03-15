Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021

ANNUAL INTEGRATED
REPORT AND
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS 2021
This Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements has not been filed, pursuant to art. 154-ter of legislative decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58 - Testo Unico delle disposizioni in materia di intermediazione finanziaria (TUF) - as amended and pursuant to art.8 and 21 of law of 6 February 1996, no.52.
The Company will publish the final version of the Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 in accordance with prevailing law, and include the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and Independent Auditor's Reports.
In compliance with the provisions of Directive 2004/109/EC and Delegated Regulation EU 2019/815 (European Single Electronic reporting Format - ESEF), this Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2021 is drafted also in XHTML format and will be available in its final version on the Group website.
Please note that the Report is translated into English solely for the convenience of international readers.
GENERALI
LIFE STORIES
In 2021, Generali celebrated the 190th anniversary of its foundation with events, initiatives, and projects involving the Group and its stakeholders.
One of the most innovative communication projects was 'Generali Life Stories'. This multimedia initiative featured podcasts, sophisticated infographics, historical fact sheets and art shots of objects and documents from Generali's heritage, telling the company's story from the point of view of people and the impact the company has had on their lives. It is a collective story, involving different countries and cultures in the spirit of cosmopolitanism and openness. The collection consists of 19 stories based on the values of innovation, the ability to respond to challenges, connection, internationalism and sustainability - values that we always hold and build upon.
The Generali Group's 2021 reports will provide several insights and images from these stories, offering most of all a sense of the company's 190-year-long adventure made by people and for people.
The cover of this report features Bruno de Finetti, a brilliant mathematician with a very esteemed
national and international profile.
From 1932 he managed the company's transition from the era of manual to mechanised calculation.
Read more about the
Generali Life Stories