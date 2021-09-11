Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Del Vecchio, Caltagirone could seek new Generali CEO - sources

MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Two leading Generali investors
are ready to push to replace current CEO Philippe Donnet if the
Italian insurer's board fails to reach an accord to keep him in
the job, three sources close to the matter said.
The two leading investors, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and
Leonardo Del Vecchio, on Saturday disclosed a pact to consult
over decisions concerning Generali.
The two businessmen, respectively the second- and
third-largest investors in Generali, have been upping their
holdings lately and they struck the pact over a combined 10.95%
stake.
The three sources said the two businessmen are ready to file
their own list of nominees for Generali's board when it comes up
for renewal in the spring.
The list, the sources said, would not include Donnet, who is
ready to run for another mandate as CEO and currently has the
backing of Generali's top investor Mediobanca and many
board members.
Under Generali's by-laws, the board can submit its own list
of candidates for its renewal.
