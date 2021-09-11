Log in
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Del Vecchio, Caltagirone could seek new Generali CEO - sources

09/11/2021 | 04:00am EDT
MILAN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Two leading Generali investors are ready to push to replace current CEO Philippe Donnet if the Italian insurer's board fails to reach an accord to keep him in the job, three sources close to the matter said.

The two leading investors, Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio, on Saturday disclosed a pact to consult over decisions concerning Generali.

The two businessmen, respectively the second- and third-largest investors in Generali, have been upping their holdings lately and they struck the pact over a combined 10.95% stake.

The three sources said the two businessmen are ready to file their own list of nominees for Generali's board when it comes up for renewal in the spring.

The list, the sources said, would not include Donnet, who is ready to run for another mandate as CEO and currently has the backing of Generali's top investor Mediobanca and many board members.

Under Generali's by-laws, the board can submit its own list of candidates for its renewal. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -1.78% 17.43 Delayed Quote.22.23%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -1.75% 9.662 Delayed Quote.28.14%
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 73 485 M 86 797 M 86 797 M
Net income 2021 2 737 M 3 233 M 3 233 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 573 M 4 573 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,88x
Yield 2021 6,07%
Capitalization 27 448 M 32 468 M 32 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,43 €
Average target price 18,65 €
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.22.23%32 468
AXA19.03%65 596
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.17%53 475
METLIFE, INC.29.44%52 074
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.32.89%40 131
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION8.57%37 559