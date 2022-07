Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Determination of the price for the obligation to purchase shares of Cattolica and the approval of the information document by Consob

OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE THE ORDINARY SHARES OF SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S.P.A. PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 108, PARAGRAPH 2, OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998, AS SUBSEQUENTELY AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED (THE "TUF") TO BE CARRIED OUT BY ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

* * * *

DETERMINATION OF THE CONSIDERATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 108, PARAGRAPH 4, OF THE TUF AND ARTICLE 50, PARAGRAPH 11, OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED ("ISSUERS' REGULATION") AND APPROVAL OF THE INFORMATION DOCUMENT RELATING TO THE PROCEDURE FOR THE FULFILMENT OF THE OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 108, PARAGRAPH 2, OF THE TUF BY ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. ON THE ORDINARY SHARES OF SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE S.P.A.