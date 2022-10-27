Advanced search
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:35 2022-10-27 pm EDT
15.06 EUR   +1.21%
12:10pAssicurazioni Generali S P A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
10:51aMediobanca CEO Notes 'Wait-and-See' Strategy in Deals Amid Banca Generali Chatter
MT
10:12aMediobanca open to talks on Banca Generali buyout if asked
RE
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

10/27/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. piazza Duca degli Abruzzi, 2 34132 Trieste / P.O. Box 538 P +39 040 671111

F +39 040 671600 generali.com

NOTICE OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTION (CALL) TO HOLDERS

of the

EUR 1,250,000,000 7.75 per cent. Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due December 2042

issued by

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

on 12 December 2012

ISIN Code: XS0863907522

On 12 December 2012, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (the Issuer) issued EUR 1,250,000,000 7.75 per cent Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due December 2042 (XS0863907522) (the "Notes") of which EUR 467,600,000 in aggregate principal amount is currently outstanding.

Notice is hereby given to the holders of the Notes that the Issuer has elected to redeem all outstanding Notes on the Interest Payment Date falling on 12 December 2022 (the "Optional Redemption Date"), in accordance with Condition 21(c) of the applicable terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Terms and Conditions"). The Notes will be redeemed in full on the Optional Redemption Date at their principal amount together with interest accrued up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date, subject to the Terms and Conditions.

The redemption of the Notes has been approved by Istituto per la Vigilanza sulle Assicurazioni (IVASS).

Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined will have the same meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions.

27 October 2022

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.p.A.

Signed by Alexandru Popescu on 27/10/2022 09:12:21 CEST

....................................................................................................

Cristiano Borean Group CFO

Company established in Trieste in 1831 - Share Capital € 1,586,833,696.00 fully paid-up

Fiscal code and Venezia Giulia Companies' Register no. 00079760328 - Group VAT no. 01333550323 Company entered in the Register of Italian Insurance and Reinsurance Companies under

no. 1.00003 - Parent Company of Generali Group, entered in the Register of Insurance Groups under no. 026 Pec: assicurazionigenerali@pec.generaligroup.com

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 16:09:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
