Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

NOTICE OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTION (CALL) TO HOLDERS

of the

EUR 1,250,000,000 7.75 per cent. Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due December 2042

issued by

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (the "Issuer")

on 12 December 2012

ISIN Code: XS0863907522

On 12 December 2012, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (the Issuer) issued EUR 1,250,000,000 7.75 per cent Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due December 2042 (XS0863907522) (the "Notes") of which EUR 467,600,000 in aggregate principal amount is currently outstanding.

Notice is hereby given to the holders of the Notes that the Issuer has elected to redeem all outstanding Notes on the Interest Payment Date falling on 12 December 2022 (the "Optional Redemption Date"), in accordance with Condition 21(c) of the applicable terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Terms and Conditions"). The Notes will be redeemed in full on the Optional Redemption Date at their principal amount together with interest accrued up to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date, subject to the Terms and Conditions.

The redemption of the Notes has been approved by Istituto per la Vigilanza sulle Assicurazioni (IVASS).

Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined will have the same meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions.

27 October 2022

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.p.A.

Signed by Alexandru Popescu on 27/10/2022 09:12:21 CEST

Cristiano Borean Group CFO

