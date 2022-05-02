Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 01:06:11 pm EDT
17.87 EUR   -1.28%
12:27pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Fabio Cleva appointed Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations
PU
12:27pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : The Board of Directors resolves on the corporate bodies for the period 2022-2024
PU
12:09pPHILIPPE DONNET : Generali board names Donnet as CEO without backing from rebel list's directors-sources
RE
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Fabio Cleva appointed Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations

05/02/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
Milan - Generali announces the appointment of Fabio Cleva as Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations, as of today, directly reporting to the Group CFO, Cristiano Borean. Giulia Raffo is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Country Italy & Global Business Lines and Chief Financial Officer of Generali Italia.

Fabio Cleva has extensive experience in the areas of Finance and Investments and was previously Chief Financial Officer of Asset & Wealth Management following a long career inside the Group. He will have the responsibility to maximise the effectiveness of Group's interaction with global financial markets and ensure a consistent and transparent dialogue with investors, analysts and rating agencies. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Generali wishes the best to Fabio Cleva and Giulia Raffo in their respective new roles and thanks Giulia for her key contribution to position the Company as a best-in-class player among investors and analysts.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
