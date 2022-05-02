Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Fabio Cleva appointed Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations

Milan - Generali announces the appointment of Fabio Cleva as Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations, as of today, directly reporting to the Group CFO, Cristiano Borean. Giulia Raffo is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Country Italy & Global Business Lines and Chief Financial Officer of Generali Italia.



Fabio Cleva has extensive experience in the areas of Finance and Investments and was previously Chief Financial Officer of Asset & Wealth Management following a long career inside the Group. He will have the responsibility to maximise the effectiveness of Group's interaction with global financial markets and ensure a consistent and transparent dialogue with investors, analysts and rating agencies. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.



Generali wishes the best to Fabio Cleva and Giulia Raffo in their respective new roles and thanks Giulia for her key contribution to position the Company as a best-in-class player among investors and analysts.