  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:23 2022-09-29 pm EDT
13.84 EUR   -1.65%
Fitch Maintains Generali's Ratings on Strong Capital, Stable Financial Leverage
MT
Intermap Technologies Partners with Deloitte Advisory and Dataligence
MT
Cinven seeks deal for Eurovita to meet demands to raise $250 million in capital-sources
RE
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali Global Agent Excellence Contest 2022

09/29/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Maria Silvina Casullo from La Caja, Generali in Argentina, voted as Generali's best agent due to her digital and advisory approach to attract and retain customers

Venice - The Procuratie Vecchie in the heart of Venice's St. Mark's Square hosted the 4th edition of the
Generali Global Agents Contest, crowning Maria Silvina Casullo from La Caja, Generali in Argentina, as
Generali's best agent in 2022.

The contest brought together over 300 advisors from across Generali's business worldwide. The agents were assessed on key criteria, including - digitalisation, customer contact, production and customer retention - all of which are at the heart of Generali's Lifetime Partner ambition. There was also recognition for agents who have promoted the activities of Generali's The Human Safety Net Foundation, including fundraising to support vulnerable families and the integration of refugees through work. The Human Safety Net opened its new home in the recently renovated Procuratie Vecchie this year, following a restoration project led by David Chipperfield Architects. The building is now open to the public for the first time in 500 years.

The Generali Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, said: "Generali's 165,000 agents are trusted advisors to millions of customers worldwide, and thanks to their ability to innovate, Generali offers best-in-class protection, assistance and prevention assistance, via a seamless omnichannel experience to meet their evolving needs. Our agents understand that customers are looking for a caring experience that is effortless, personalised to their needs and delivered via digital or physical channels. As part of our 'Lifetime Partner 24: Driving Growth' strategy, we seek to maintain our #1 position in Relationship NPS - a trusted measure of customer satisfaction. Our agents remain central to this target and to our ambition to increase customer value wherever we operate, putting customers at the heart of everything we do. I am also honoured to welcome our agents here to Venice - this city which is becoming the global capital of sustainability. Generali is committed to working with our agents and customers to support The Human Safety Net Foundation, based here in Saint Mark's Square, which carries out essential support for disadvantaged people across the world. My warmest congratulations to all of this year's contest participants."

All around the world, Generali's agents find new and innovative way to do their job and be real Lifetime Partners to our customers, leveraging technology without losing their human touch. That is why we have conceived the GAEC initiative: to reward and celebrate our agents' dynamic, empathetic and innovative approach, their spirit of innovation and the passion and energy they bring to customers, embodying the Group's Lifetime Partner ambition.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 18:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
