Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali adopts the new Corporate Governance Code

Milan - At a meeting chaired by Gabriele Galateri di Genola, the Assicurazioni Generali Board of Directors approved the adoption of the new Corporate Governance Code, approved by the Italian Corporate Governance Committee and published on 31 January 2020.

The Code aims to ensure the constant conformity of listed companies with international best practices.

Generali will apply the new Code starting from next year, reporting to the market in the corporate governance report to be published in 2022.