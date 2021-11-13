Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index; among the top companies in the insurance sector

Milan - Generali has been confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI Europe), strengthening its leadership position in terms of sustainability performance as it ranks among the global top five companies in the insurance sector.

The important benchmark recognises the Group's continuous commitment to integrate sustainability into its business activities, consistent with its Lifetime Partner ambition.

Among the most important activities, as part of the 'Generali 2021' strategy, Generali has already increased premiums deriving from insurance products with social and environmental value to reach around € 17 billion and has made € 6 billion in sustainable investments.

Generali is part of the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) which are focused on tackling climate change through the core insurance business.

Launched in 1999 as a global benchmark dedicated to sustainability, the DJSI ranks leading companies basedon RobecoSAM's analysis of Environmental, Social, and Governance criteria and S&P Dow Jones Indices' methodology. For Generali, the S&P CSA questionnaire is a means to continuously improve sustainability practices and performance.