Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index; among the top companies in the insurance sector

11/13/2021 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan - Generali has been confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index (DJSI Europe), strengthening its leadership position in terms of sustainability performance as it ranks among the global top five companies in the insurance sector.

The important benchmark recognises the Group's continuous commitment to integrate sustainability into its business activities, consistent with its Lifetime Partner ambition.

Among the most important activities, as part of the 'Generali 2021' strategy, Generali has already increased premiums deriving from insurance products with social and environmental value to reach around € 17 billion and has made € 6 billion in sustainable investments.

Generali is part of the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) and Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) which are focused on tackling climate change through the core insurance business.

Launched in 1999 as a global benchmark dedicated to sustainability, the DJSI ranks leading companies basedon RobecoSAM's analysis of Environmental, Social, and Governance criteria and S&P Dow Jones Indices' methodology. For Generali, the S&P CSA questionnaire is a means to continuously improve sustainability practices and performance.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 17:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
12:10pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World In..
PU
11/12Italy's Unipol ditches working from home to boost productivity
RE
11/12Generali announces Venice's Procuratie Vecchie restoration to finish by year-end
PU
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Delivery Hero, Foxconn, China Evergrande, Kraft Heinz...
11/11EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise After -2-
DJ
11/11GENERALI SPA : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
11/11Generali's 9-month profit beats expectations, has 1 billion euros left for potential M&..
RE
11/11Financial Information as of 30 September 2021 – Press Release
PU
11/11Private Equity pro forma 9M 2021 representation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 74 301 M 85 015 M 85 015 M
Net income 2021 2 856 M 3 267 M 3 267 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 430 M 4 430 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 30 133 M 34 497 M 34 478 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 19,14 €
Average target price 19,03 €
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.34.29%34 497
AXA32.12%70 478
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.03%55 317
METLIFE, INC.36.72%53 994
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.41.86%41 864
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.68%38 621