    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/13 06:26:58 am
17.683 EUR   +1.45%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali recognised by Institutional Investor
PU
02:44aItalian Billionaires Strike Deal to Chart Course at Generali
DJ
09/12Two Shareholders Plot Generali CEO's Exit
MT
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali recognised by Institutional Investor

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
  • Company among the 'Most Honoured Companies' in the Insurance sector
  • Recognitions also for Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, Group CFO, Cristiano Borean, and Head of Investor & Rating Agency Relations, Giulia Raffo

Milan - Generali has been recognised among the 'Most Honoured Companies' in the insurance sector in the All-Europe Executive Team annual ranking by Institutional Investor, the specialist magazine and independent research company in the field of international finance.

Institutional Investor awarded Generali Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, who took second place overall in the 'Best CEO' category. Group CFO, Cristiano Borean, and Head of Investor & Rating Agency Relations, Giulia Raffo, took top spot in the 'Best CFO' and 'Best IR Professionals' categories, respectively.

Generali was also ranked among the best companies in the 'Best IR Program' and 'Best Investor/Analyst Event' categories, and took first place as the 'Best IR Team'.

The Institutional Investor ranking reflects the evaluations of over 1,500 professionals and investors from around 600 financial services companies. The CEOs were assessed on the criteria of credibility, leadership and communication, whereas CFOs were evaluated based on capital allocation, financial stewardship and communication. A number of factors were examined to assess Investor Relations activities, including roadshows, quality of financial information, business and market knowledge, and the company's reactivity and standing.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 73 302 M 86 403 M 86 403 M
Net income 2021 2 737 M 3 226 M 3 226 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 564 M 4 564 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 6,07%
Capitalization 27 448 M 32 468 M 32 354 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 85,4%
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.22.23%32 468
AXA19.03%65 596
PRUDENTIAL PLC10.17%53 475
METLIFE, INC.29.44%52 074
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.32.89%40 131
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.90%37 559