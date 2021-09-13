Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali recognised by Institutional Investor

Company among the 'Most Honoured Companies' in the Insurance sector

Recognitions also for Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, Group CFO, Cristiano Borean, and Head of Investor & Rating Agency Relations, Giulia Raffo

Milan - Generali has been recognised among the 'Most Honoured Companies' in the insurance sector in the All-Europe Executive Team annual ranking by Institutional Investor, the specialist magazine and independent research company in the field of international finance.

Institutional Investor awarded Generali Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, who took second place overall in the 'Best CEO' category. Group CFO, Cristiano Borean, and Head of Investor & Rating Agency Relations, Giulia Raffo, took top spot in the 'Best CFO' and 'Best IR Professionals' categories, respectively.

Generali was also ranked among the best companies in the 'Best IR Program' and 'Best Investor/Analyst Event' categories, and took first place as the 'Best IR Team'.

The Institutional Investor ranking reflects the evaluations of over 1,500 professionals and investors from around 600 financial services companies. The CEOs were assessed on the criteria of credibility, leadership and communication, whereas CFOs were evaluated based on capital allocation, financial stewardship and communication. A number of factors were examined to assess Investor Relations activities, including roadshows, quality of financial information, business and market knowledge, and the company's reactivity and standing.