Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali will subscribe to the share capital increase of the Trieste Convention Center

Trieste - Generali, in its capacity as the majority shareholder of the Trieste Convention Center (TCC), holding 39.98% of its share capital, will further support its development by approving and subscribing to the share capital increase to be proposed at the Shareholders' Meeting called for the upcoming 9th November.



This decision represents further evidence of the commitment of Generali to the city of Trieste, in an area intended for the restoration and enhancement of Porto Vecchio. This commitment, in addition to the support given to the Center in terms of capital and business activity, is also expressed in the naming of the main conference hall, Auditorium Generali, which seats up to 1,750 people.