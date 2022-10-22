Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
14.45 EUR   -1.63%
05:30aAssicurazioni Generali S P A : Generali will subscribe to the share capital increase of the Trieste Convention Center
PU
10/21GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/21GENERALI SPA : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali will subscribe to the share capital increase of the Trieste Convention Center

10/22/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Trieste - Generali, in its capacity as the majority shareholder of the Trieste Convention Center (TCC), holding 39.98% of its share capital, will further support its development by approving and subscribing to the share capital increase to be proposed at the Shareholders' Meeting called for the upcoming 9th November.

This decision represents further evidence of the commitment of Generali to the city of Trieste, in an area intended for the restoration and enhancement of Porto Vecchio. This commitment, in addition to the support given to the Center in terms of capital and business activity, is also expressed in the naming of the main conference hall, Auditorium Generali, which seats up to 1,750 people.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 80 948 M 79 392 M 79 392 M
Net income 2022 2 782 M 2 728 M 2 728 M
Net Debt 2022 39 474 M 38 715 M 38 715 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,12x
Yield 2022 7,79%
Capitalization 22 530 M 22 097 M 22 097 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 76 985
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,45 €
Average target price 17,68 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-22.46%22 097
AXA-7.47%54 750
METLIFE, INC.5.65%54 286
AFLAC INCORPORATED4.42%38 528
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-9.19%36 564
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-8.50%30 357