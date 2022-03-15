Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Group Annual Integrated Report 2021

Please note that the Report is translated into English solely for the convenience of international readers.

The Company will publish the final version of the Annual Integrated Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 20221 (in XHTML format, too) in accordance with prevailing law, and include the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and Independent Auditor's Reports.

This Group Annual Integrated Report has not been filed, pursuant to art. 154-ter of legislative decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58 - Testo Unico delle disposizioni in materia di intermediazione finanziaria (TUF) - as amended.

In 2021, Generali celebrated the 190th anniversary of its foundation with events, initiatives, and projects involving the Group and its stakeholders.

One of the most innovative communication projects was 'Generali Life Stories'. This multimedia initiative featured podcasts, sophisticated infographics, historical fact sheets and art shots of objects and documents from Generali's heritage, telling the company's story from the point of view of people and the impact the company has had on their lives. It is a collective story, involving different countries and cultures in the spirit of cosmopolitanism and openness. The collection consists of 19 stories based on the values of innovation, the ability to respond to challenges, connection, internationalism and sustainability - values that we always hold and build upon.

The Generali Group's 2021 reports will provide several insights and images from these stories, offering most of all a sense of the company's 190-year-long adventure made by people and for people.

The cover of this report celebrates

Generali's historic drive for innovation.

In 1836, the first Italian insurance policy against hail damage was created - the result of research in the field

and data analysis that was unprecedented for that time.

