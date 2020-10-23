Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Italy tax police raid Generali, state railway offices in insurance probe

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy's tax police raided the
offices of state railway Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and Generali
to gather documents in a probe related to the awarding
of contracts to the Italian insurer, a document seen by Reuters
on Friday showed.
A source close to the probe said Wednesday's raid was part
of an investigation Rome prosecutors are carrying out into
whether Generali was awarded contracts in return for generous
insurance policies granted to a series of top FS managers.
The document was a request by the prosecutors to hand over
information related to their investigation.
FS and Generali had no immediate comment.
Among the documents seized was an audit by PwC, seen in part
by Reuters, showing that of the more than 550 million euros
($652 million) in insurance premiums paid by FS in the period
2011-2019 Generali won more than 89%.
The audit also showed that from a sample of around 600
injury insurance claims with Generali in the period 1998-2017 by
FS managers, 66 files were missing.
PwC declined to comment.
The source said there were people under investigation but
declined to say how many or what the accusations against them
were.
($1 = 0.8439 euros)
(Reporting by Domenico Lusi, additional reporting by Stefano
Bernabei and Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Stephen Jewkes;
editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Mark Potter)