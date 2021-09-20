Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Private Equity pro forma 1H 2021 representation

Methodology and segment reporting

Lion River is the Group company dedicated to Private Equity (PE) investments due to Generali's decision to centralize competences and management of this asset class. The beneficial owners of Lion River are mainly the Life and P&C companies. In terms of Group accounting treatment, Lion River is fully consolidated in the Holding & Other businesses segment.

Results from PE investments, net of profit sharing, are reported in the Holding & Other businesses segment, representing the contribution to Generali Group operating result.