  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 01:29:09 pm EDT
17.12 EUR   +0.20%
01:00pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A.
PU
12:39pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali early redemption subordinated notes
PU
11:20aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Shell, Reckitt, Glencore, Norwegian, Toyota...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A.

05/30/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
BEFORE ACCESSING THE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS SECTION OF THE WEBSITE, PLEASE READ AND ACCEPT TERMS AND CONDITIONS REPORTED HERE BELOW.

THE DOCUMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS SECTION ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS, AMONG OTHERS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN.

With respect to the procedure of the obligation to purchase (the "Procedure") pursuant to Art. 108, paragraph 2, of the Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998, no. 58, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "CFA"), concerning the ordinary shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. ("Cattolica"), promoted by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Generali"), please consider the following.

The Procedure ispromoted by Generali over the totality of the ordinary shares of Cattolica exclusively in Italy, as Cattolica shares are listed on the Euronext Milan organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

The Procedure is not and will not be made in United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia and any other jurisdictions where making the Procedure would not be allowed without the approval by competent authorities without other requirements to be complied with by the Offeror (such jurisdictions, including United States of America, Canada, Japan and Australia, jointly, the "Other Countries"), neither by using national or international instruments of communication or commerce of the Other Countries (including, for example, postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and internet), nor through any structure of any of the Other Countries' financial intermediaries or in any other way.

This section of the website and the documents/information contained in this area document do not constitute and are not part of an offer to buy or exchange, nor of a solicitation to offer to sell or exchange, any security in the Other Countries.

Before the starting of the period for the presentation of the requests to sell related to the Procedure, the Offeror will publish the information document related to the Procedure, previously approved by Consob. Before joining the Procedure, the shareholders of Cattolica should read the documents concerning the Procedure pursuant to the applicable law.

This section of the website and the documents/information contained in this area are being made available for information purposes only and accessible only to persons who are not currently domiciled or located in the Other Countries.

This section of the website and the documents/information contained in this area may only be accessed in or from the United Kingdom (i) by investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments falling within the scope of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as subsequently amended (the "Order"), or (ii) by high net worth companies and by such other persons falling within the scope of Article 49(2) paragraphs from (a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom the documents/informations may otherwise be lawfully communicated (jointly, the "Relevant Persons").

The information and documents contained in this section of the website shall not be sent, nor in any way transmitted, or otherwise distributed, directly or indirectly, in the Other Countries.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 16:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82 868 M 88 781 M 88 781 M
Net income 2022 2 861 M 3 065 M 3 065 M
Net Debt 2022 38 882 M 41 657 M 41 657 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,47x
Yield 2022 6,58%
Capitalization 26 989 M 28 915 M 28 915 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 74 621
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,08 €
Average target price 20,21 €
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-8.32%28 915
AXA-7.31%62 141
METLIFE, INC.8.37%55 070
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-1.82%39 851
AFLAC INCORPORATED3.46%38 914
PRUDENTIAL PLC-19.18%35 571