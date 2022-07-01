Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A.

PRESS RELEASE PURSUANT TO ART. 41, PARAGRAPH 2, LETT. C), OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED ("ISSUERS' REGULATION")

Trieste - With reference to the obligation to purchase (the "Obligation to Purchase") pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 58/1998, as subsequently amended and supplement (the "TUF"), to be carried out by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ("Assicurazioni Generali") on the ordinary shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. ("Cattolica" - ISIN: IT0000784154) as a result of the exceeding by Assicurazioni Generali of the threshold of 90% set forth in Article 108, paragraph 2, of the TUF announced on 24 May 2022, it is hereby made public that on the date hereof Assicurazioni Generali has purchased on the market an overall number of 82,901 ordinary shares equal to 0.04% of the share capital of Cattolica.