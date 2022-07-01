Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:09 2022-07-01 pm EDT
15.74 EUR   +3.35%
12:23pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali completes the acquisition of La Médicale from Crédit Agricole Assurances
PU
06:23aSteady dollar casts shadow on EM currencies as growth fears persist
RE
03:06aGENERALI SPA : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
Summary 
Summary

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A.

07/01/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE PURSUANT TO ART. 41, PARAGRAPH 2, LETT. C), OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF 14 MAY 1999, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED ("ISSUERS' REGULATION")

Trieste - With reference to the obligation to purchase (the "Obligation to Purchase") pursuant to Article 108, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree 58/1998, as subsequently amended and supplement (the "TUF"), to be carried out by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ("Assicurazioni Generali") on the ordinary shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. ("Cattolica" - ISIN: IT0000784154) as a result of the exceeding by Assicurazioni Generali of the threshold of 90% set forth in Article 108, paragraph 2, of the TUF announced on 24 May 2022, it is hereby made public that on the date hereof Assicurazioni Generali has purchased on the market an overall number of 82,901 ordinary shares equal to 0.04% of the share capital of Cattolica.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 17:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 82 868 M 86 195 M 86 195 M
Net income 2022 2 853 M 2 968 M 2 968 M
Net Debt 2022 38 882 M 40 443 M 40 443 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,37x
Yield 2022 7,39%
Capitalization 24 058 M 25 024 M 25 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 74 621
Free-Float 77,1%
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,23 €
Average target price 20,07 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-18.28%25 149
AXA-17.28%53 389
METLIFE, INC.0.48%51 061
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-11.60%35 880
AFLAC INCORPORATED-5.24%35 642
PRUDENTIAL PLC-20.28%33 798