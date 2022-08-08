Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Report on share buyback for the purposes of cancelling own shares as part of the implementation of the 2022-2024 strategic plan

REPORT ON SHARE BUYBACK FOR THE PURPOSES OF CANCELLING OWN SHARES AS PART OF

THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022-2024 STRATEGIC PLAN (LIFETIME PARTNER 24: DRIVING

GROWTH), IMPLEMENTING THE RESOLUTION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 APRIL

2022.



Trieste - Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (or the "Company") announces that it has purchased on the Euronext

Milan market, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., during the period from 3 August 2022 to 5

August 2022, no. 1,354,323 treasury shares at a weighted average price per share equal to 14.79 euro, for

an aggregate amount of 20,024,536.92 euro.



The purchase of treasury shares follows the announcement made on 2 August concerning the start of the

share buyback for the purposes of cancelling own shares, implementing the resolution of the Shareholders'

Meeting of 29 April 2022 and the announcement made in the press release of 29 April 2022.



On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, please find below a table that summarises, in a daily and aggregate form, the Company's ordinary shares' purchases transactions carried out by the same intermediary on the Euronext Milan market during the period indicated above.