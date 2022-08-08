Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:01 2022-08-08 pm EDT
14.97 EUR   -0.45%
12:55pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Report on share buyback for the purposes of cancelling own shares as part of the implementation of the 2022-2024 strategic plan
PU
07:58aGENERALI SPA : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
08/04GENERALI SPA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Report on share buyback for the purposes of cancelling own shares as part of the implementation of the 2022-2024 strategic plan

08/08/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT ON SHARE BUYBACK FOR THE PURPOSES OF CANCELLING OWN SHARES AS PART OF
THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022-2024 STRATEGIC PLAN (LIFETIME PARTNER 24: DRIVING
GROWTH), IMPLEMENTING THE RESOLUTION OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 APRIL
2022.

Trieste - Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (or the "Company") announces that it has purchased on the Euronext
Milan market, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., during the period from 3 August 2022 to 5
August 2022, no. 1,354,323 treasury shares at a weighted average price per share equal to 14.79 euro, for
an aggregate amount of 20,024,536.92 euro.

The purchase of treasury shares follows the announcement made on 2 August concerning the start of the
share buyback for the purposes of cancelling own shares, implementing the resolution of the Shareholders'
Meeting of 29 April 2022 and the announcement made in the press release of 29 April 2022.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the purchases, please find below a table that summarises, in a daily and aggregate form, the Company's ordinary shares' purchases transactions carried out by the same intermediary on the Euronext Milan market during the period indicated above.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 16:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
12:55pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Report on share buyback for the purposes of cancelling own ..
PU
07:58aGENERALI SPA : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
08/04GENERALI SPA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/03ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Information requested by Consob pursuant to Article 114, pa..
PU
08/03ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Final results of the obligation to purchase procedure
PU
08/03EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Investors Remain Cautious Over Fed Policy, Geopolitical Concern..
DJ
08/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Edge Up Ahead of Earnings, Services Data
DJ
08/03GENERALI SPA : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/03GENERALI SPA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
08/03AXA's shares surge as insurer unveils share buyback and higher H1 profits
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 81 414 M 82 687 M 82 687 M
Net income 2022 2 805 M 2 849 M 2 849 M
Net Debt 2022 39 460 M 40 077 M 40 077 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,40x
Yield 2022 7,51%
Capitalization 23 769 M 24 141 M 24 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,04 €
Average target price 18,98 €
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-19.27%24 141
AXA-10.33%56 229
METLIFE, INC.1.30%50 489
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.78%37 555
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-10.84%35 902
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-2.20%34 728