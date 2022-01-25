Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Resignation of Ms. Sabrina Pucci from the Board of Directors

01/25/2022 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan - Assicurazioni Generali informs that the director Sabrina Pucci, independent director and member of the Remuneration and Appointments and Risk and Control Committees, has announced her resignation from the Board due to personal reasons.

Gabriele Galateri di Genola, Chairman of Assicurazioni Generali, said: "I would like to express my thanks to Ms. Pucci for her important contribution to the Company in her 9 years of service as director. On behalf of the Board, I wish her the best for the future."

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 11:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
06:47aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Resignation of Ms. Sabrina Pucci from the Board of Director..
PU
01/24GENERALI SPA : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/21Italy's Generali presses on with board list after regulator's nod
RE
01/21GENERALI SPA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01/21FEW MARKET BUNKERS IF RUSSIA INVADES : Mike Dolan
RE
01/20Generali Switzerland Rolls Out New Strategy to Become More Digital
MT
01/20ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali awarded for its commitment to achieve Sustainable ..
PU
01/20ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : is a 2022 “Top Employer”
PU
01/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Bank of America, ASML, Intel, Oracle, Burberry...
01/18ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Statement following the Board Of Directors Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 73 189 M 82 667 M 82 667 M
Net income 2021 2 808 M 3 172 M 3 172 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 373 M 4 373 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 28 031 M 31 713 M 31 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float -
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Average target price 19,61 €
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-4.46%31 713
AXA2.22%72 367
METLIFE, INC.4.99%55 020
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.26%45 344
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.11%41 368
AFLAC INCORPORATED5.29%40 671