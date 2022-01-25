Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Resignation of Ms. Sabrina Pucci from the Board of Directors

Milan - Assicurazioni Generali informs that the director Sabrina Pucci, independent director and member of the Remuneration and Appointments and Risk and Control Committees, has announced her resignation from the Board due to personal reasons.

Gabriele Galateri di Genola, Chairman of Assicurazioni Generali, said: "I would like to express my thanks to Ms. Pucci for her important contribution to the Company in her 9 years of service as director. On behalf of the Board, I wish her the best for the future."