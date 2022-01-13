Log in
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Resignation of Vicarious Vice-Chair Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone

01/13/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Milan - Assicurazioni Generali informs that the director Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, Vicarious Vice-Chair, non-independent director and member of the committees for Remuneration and Appointments; for Corporate Governance, social and environmental sustainability; for Investments; for Strategic Operations, has announced his resignation from the Board this evening.

The motivation for the decision of the resigning director indicates a context in which the individual would be "clearly opposed, prevented from making his own critical contribution and from ensuring adequate control," referring to the working methods of the Board of Directors and, in particular: the presentation and approval of the strategic plan; the procedure for the presentation of a list by the Board; the approach to the application of the legislation on privileged information; the approach towards relations with the media and with significant shareholders, even if the holders of equity investments are below the thresholds of relevance.

As of today, the director Caltagirone, directly or through companies related to him, holds a stake of the share capital of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. equal to 8.04%.

Gabriele Galateri di Genola, Chairman of the Generali Group, said: "I express deep regret and surprise for the decision taken by cav. Caltagirone. The reasons given can only be categorically rejected as the Company has always conducted its business according to criteria of absolute transparency and rigorous fairness, also in relation to the work for the presentation of a list for the renewal of the Board, of which it has continuously informed the supervisory authorities. The aforementioned principles were adhered to in relations with all the directors, without exception and on every occasion."

