Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

11 September 2021 - 07:02

Milan - Pursuant to current legislation, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ('Generali') informs that the extract and essential information of a Shareholders' Agreement concerning Generali shares, stipulated between Delfin S.a.r.l., on one hand, and some companies of the Caltagirone Group, on the other, is available to the public on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the company.