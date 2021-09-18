Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - Update

09/18/2021 | 02:02am EDT
18 September 2021 - 07:31

Milan - Pursuant to current legislation, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ('Generali') informs that the extract and essential information of a Shareholders' Agreement concerning Generali shares, stipulated between Delfin S.a r.l., on one hand, and some companies of the Caltagirone Group, on the other, and modified also to include the signatory of a new entry, Fondazione CRT, is available to the public on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the company.

Download

Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - Update 385 kb

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73 302 M 85 947 M 85 947 M
Net income 2021 2 717 M 3 186 M 3 186 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 540 M 4 540 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,98%
Capitalization 27 850 M 32 691 M 32 654 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 17,69 €
Average target price 18,67 €
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.24.02%32 691
AXA18.36%64 731
METLIFE, INC.31.46%52 888
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.31%51 734
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.32.11%39 895
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.15%37 341