Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - Update

18 September 2021 - 07:31

Milan - Pursuant to current legislation, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ('Generali') informs that the extract and essential information of a Shareholders' Agreement concerning Generali shares, stipulated between Delfin S.a r.l., on one hand, and some companies of the Caltagirone Group, on the other, and modified also to include the signatory of a new entry, Fondazione CRT, is available to the public on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the company.