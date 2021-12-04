Log in
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. – Update

12/04/2021 | 02:32am EST
Milan - Pursuant to current legislation, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ("Generali") informs that an update to the extract and essential information of a Shareholders' Agreement concerning Generali shares, stipulated between Delfin S.a r.l., some companies of the Caltagirone Group and Fondazione CRT is available to the public on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the company.

Download

Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - Update 485 kb

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 73 323 M 82 950 M 82 950 M
Net income 2021 2 784 M 3 150 M 3 150 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 380 M 4 380 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 5,83%
Capitalization 28 645 M 32 334 M 32 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 84,4%
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,19 €
Average target price 19,17 €
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.26.51%32 334
AXA28.66%67 826
METLIFE, INC.26.56%49 982
PRUDENTIAL PLC-4.90%46 290
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.31.59%38 832
AFLAC INCORPORATED22.06%35 908