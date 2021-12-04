Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. – Update

Milan - Pursuant to current legislation, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ("Generali") informs that an update to the extract and essential information of a Shareholders' Agreement concerning Generali shares, stipulated between Delfin S.a r.l., some companies of the Caltagirone Group and Fondazione CRT is available to the public on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the company.

Download Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - Update 485 kb