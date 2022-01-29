Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. – Update

01/29/2022 | 01:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan - Pursuant to current legislation, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ("Generali") informs that an update to the extract and essential information of a Shareholders' Agreement concerning Generali shares, stipulated between Delfin S.a r.l. and Fondazione CRT and following the right of withdrawal exercised by the companies of Caltagirone Group, is available to the public on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the company.

Download

Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - Update 232 kb

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 06:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
01:51aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazio..
PU
01/28Italian tycoons break up Generali pact to avoid regulatory scrutiny
RE
01/28Italian business leader rejects criticism of call with Putin
RE
01/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Intel, UBS, The Gap, Netflix...
01/27Italy's Generali to Take Majority Ownership of Indian Insurance JVs
MT
01/27Generali says to become majority shareholder in its India Life, non-life JV
RE
01/27ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Generali to become majority shareholder in its Indian insur..
PU
01/26Future Enterprises to Sell 25% Stake in Insurance JV to Partner For $168 Million
MT
01/26Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy's business elite
RE
01/26Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy's business elite
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 73 189 M 81 584 M 81 584 M
Net income 2021 2 808 M 3 130 M 3 130 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 316 M 4 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 5,82%
Capitalization 28 763 M 32 105 M 32 062 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 18,27 €
Average target price 19,60 €
Spread / Average Target 7,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-1.96%32 105
AXA6.66%74 998
METLIFE, INC.5.71%54 936
PRUDENTIAL PLC-3.49%46 310
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.80%41 811
AFLAC INCORPORATED6.78%40 942