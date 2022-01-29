Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. – Update

Milan - Pursuant to current legislation, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. ("Generali") informs that an update to the extract and essential information of a Shareholders' Agreement concerning Generali shares, stipulated between Delfin S.a r.l. and Fondazione CRT and following the right of withdrawal exercised by the companies of Caltagirone Group, is available to the public on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and on the website of the company.

Download Shareholders' agreement between shareholders of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. - Update 232 kb