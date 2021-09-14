Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Statement

14 September 2021 - 20:36

Milan - The non-executive members of the Board of Assicurazioni Generali, in a meeting held on 14th September 2021, have taken note of the availability of the Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, to remain Chief Executive Officer for a third mandate. In light of this, the majority of the non-executive members of the Board have expressed their appreciation of the work undertaken and the results achieved by Philippe Donnet, welcoming this availability in view of - should the outgoing Board proceed with the presentation of a slate for the renewal of the Board - his inclusion in the aforementioned slate as Chief Executive Officer also for the next mandate.