Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Statement

14 September 2021 - 20:36
Milan - The non-executive members of the Board of Assicurazioni Generali, in a meeting held on 14th September 2021, have taken note of the availability of the Group CEO, Philippe Donnet, to remain Chief Executive Officer for a third mandate. In light of this, the majority of the non-executive members of the Board have expressed their appreciation of the work undertaken and the results achieved by Philippe Donnet, welcoming this availability in view of - should the outgoing Board proceed with the presentation of a slate for the renewal of the Board - his inclusion in the aforementioned slate as Chief Executive Officer also for the next mandate.
Disclaimer
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 19:21:05 UTC.