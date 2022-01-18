Log in
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Statement following the Board Of Directors Meeting

01/18/2022 | 05:02pm EST
Milan - At a meeting chaired by Gabriele Galateri di Genola, the Board of Directors of Assicurazioni Generali took note of the resignations of directors Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Romolo Bardin. The Board, by majority, categorically rejected the groundless and often offensive allegations made in their resignation letters.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
