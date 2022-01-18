Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Statement following the Board Of Directors Meeting

Milan - At a meeting chaired by Gabriele Galateri di Genola, the Board of Directors of Assicurazioni Generali took note of the resignations of directors Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Romolo Bardin. The Board, by majority, categorically rejected the groundless and often offensive allegations made in their resignation letters.
Statement following the Board Of Directors Meeting
