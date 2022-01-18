Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Statement following the Board Of Directors Meeting

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 73 335 M 83 044 M 83 044 M Net income 2021 2 798 M 3 168 M 3 168 M Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 385 M 4 385 M P/E ratio 2021 10,6x Yield 2021 5,63% Capitalization 29 692 M 33 645 M 33 623 M EV / Sales 2021 0,46x EV / Sales 2022 0,43x Nbr of Employees 71 860 Free-Float 81,4% Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Last Close Price 18,86 € Average target price 19,64 € Spread / Average Target 4,16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -1.02% 33 378 AXA 8.99% 77 808 METLIFE, INC. 9.41% 57 510 PRUDENTIAL PLC 2.98% 48 985 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 8.46% 44 377 AFLAC INCORPORATED 9.71% 42 377