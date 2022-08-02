Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Supplementary Financial Information as of 30 June 2022
Cover
Generali
Financial information as of June 30, 2022
Summary Profit & Loss
as of June 30, 2022
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change %
Life operating result
1,442
1,689
17.1%
P&C operating result
1,256
1,294
3.0%
Asset & Wealth management (1)
520
503
-3.3%
Holding and other businesses
37
121
n.m.
Consolidation Adjustments
(259)
(467)
80.5%
Consolidated operating result
2,996
3,140
4.8%
Non operating investment income
48
(168)
n.m.
Net realised gains
158
55
-65.1%
Net impairments
(121)
(311)
n.m.
Fair Value through P&L
12
88
n.m.
Net other non operating expenses
(258)
(237)
-8.1%
of which VOBA
(43)
(29)
-33.5%
Non operating holding expenses
(286)
(308)
7.7%
of which interest expenses on financial debt
(235)
(237)
0.8%
Consolidated non-operating result
(496)
(713)
43.8%
Earnings before taxes
2,500
2,427
-2.9%
Income taxes
(777)
(850)
9.4%
Result from discontinued operations
-
-
-
Minority interests
(183)
(175)
-4.2%
Net result
1,540
1,402
-9.0%
RoE
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
Net Result
1,540
1,402
Average shareholder's equity (excl. OCI)
22,774
23,671
RoE, %
6.8%
5.9%
Per share data
HY 2021
HY 2022
Closing number of shares
1,581,069,241
1,586,593,803
Weighted average number of shares
1,571,773,571
1,576,859,597
Earnings per share
0.98
0.89
Earnings per share Normalized (2)
0.98
0.89
(1) As from 1Q2022, the Asset Management segment changed its name to become Asset & Wealth Management: in line with new managerial responsibilities, it also included the Banca Generali group that was previously represented in the Holding and other businesses segment. The comparative figures and the related variations have been restated.
(2) HY2022 net result and EPS were equal to the HY2022 adjusted net result and adjusted EPS, defined as net result and EPS without the impact of gains and losses related to acquisitions and disposals.
Summary Profit & Loss by segment
as of June 30, 2022
Group
Life
P&C
Asset & Wealth management
Holding and other businesses
Consolidation
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Consolidated operating result
2,996
3,140
1,442
1,689
1,256
1,294
520
503
37
121
(259)
(467)
Net earned premiums
34,762
38,103
24,067
25,571
10,695
12,532
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net insurance benefit and claims
(36,913)
(20,314)
(30,394)
(12,388)
(6,549)
(8,000)
-
-
-
-
30
74
Acquisition and administration costs
(5,971)
(6,786)
(2,584)
(2,817)
(3,061)
(3,606)
(274)
(304)
(53)
(58)
-
-
Net fee and commission income
550
520
56
48
-
-
773
691
43
48
(322)
(268)
Net operating income from financial instruments at FVthP&L
5,436
(12,810)
5,428
(13,086)
20
39
(16)
175
4
63
-
-
Net operating income from other financial instruments
5,671
4,750
4,694
4,166
405
574
112
(65)
407
332
53
(257)
Interest and other income
5,267
5,682
4,333
4,807
532
714
104
139
591
569
(293)
(547)
Net operating realized gains
986
55
962
232
-
-
26
(185)
(2)
7
-
-
Net operating impairment losses
(110)
(331)
(96)
(300)
-
-
(2)
(1)
(12)
(30)
-
-
Interest expenses on operating debt
(110)
(128)
(45)
(64)
(21)
(23)
(5)
(5)
(41)
(39)
2
3
Other expenses on investments
(362)
(528)
(460)
(509)
(106)
(117)
(11)
(12)
(130)
(175)
344
286
Operating holding expenses
(245)
(259)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(245)
(259)
-
-
Net other operating expenses
(293)
(64)
177
196
(256)
(245)
(75)
6
(120)
(4)
(20)
(16)
Consolidated non-operating result
(496)
(713)
(104)
(215)
(110)
(135)
(6)
(3)
(277)
(360)
-
-
Net non-operating income from financial instruments at FVthP&L
12
88
(1)
(2)
8
83
-
-
5
7
-
-
Net non-operating income from other financial instruments
37
(256)
(8)
(111)
(15)
(109)
-
1
60
(36)
-
-
Net non-operating realized gains
158
55
17
-
74
55
-
1
67
-
-
-
Net non-operating impairment losses
(121)
(311)
(26)
(111)
(89)
(164)
-
-
(6)
(36)
-
-
Non-operating holding expenses
(286)
(308)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(286)
(308)
-
-
Interest expenses on financial debt
(235)
(237)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(235)
(237)
-
-
Other non-operating holding expenses
(52)
(72)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(52)
(72)
-
-
Net other non-operating expenses
(258)
(237)
(94)
(102)
(103)
(109)
(6)
(4)
(55)
(22)
-
-
Earnings before taxes
2,500
2,427
1,339
1,475
1,146
1,159
515
499
(241)
(238)
(259)
(468)
Income taxes
(777)
(850)
Result from discontinued operations
-
-
Consolidated result for the period
1,723
1,577
Minority interests
(183)
(175)
Net income after minorities
1,540
1,402
Summary Balance Sheet
as of June 30, 2022
Group
Life
P&C
Asset & Wealth management
Holding and other businesses
Consolidation
euro mln
YE 2021
HY 2022
YE 2021
HY 2022
YE 2021
HY 2022
YE 2021
HY 2022
YE 2021
HY 2022
YE 2021
HY 2022
Intangible assets
9,970
10,426
4,862
5,153
4,263
4,429
493
482
351
360
1
1
Tangible assets
3,990
3,953
633
644
2,219
2,194
229
222
1,060
1,036
(150)
(142)
Amounts ceded to reinsurers from insurance provisions
6,646
6,846
2,821
3,017
3,825
3,829
0
0
0
0
-
-
Investments
527,904
471,160
469,732
411,806
40,916
39,715
14,266
15,753
23,725
25,615
(20,735)
(21,729)
Land and buildings (investment properties)
16,867
16,978
8,261
8,329
4,311
4,338
0
0
4,294
4,311
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures
2,353
2,261
11,645
11,961
2,691
3,012
13
15
891
764
(12,886)
(13,491)
Held to maturity investments
1,687
1,834
1,065
1,139
168
268
454
426
0
0
-
-
Loans and receivables
31,420
32,055
25,577
24,850
2,646
2,941
3,273
3,645
7,772
8,856
(7,849)
(8,237)
Available for sale assets
348,572
301,684
298,831
252,730
28,994
26,381
10,073
11,021
10,673
11,551
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
127,006
116,349
124,352
112,795
2,106
2,775
453
646
95
133
-
-
Receivables
13,912
17,517
7,101
9,689
6,084
7,201
486
365
267
262
(25)
-
Other assets
15,326
18,181
10,329
10,541
4,192
6,605
563
660
293
412
(52)
(36)
Deferred acquisition costs
2,198
2,183
1,829
1,807
369
376
0
0
0
0
-
-
Other assets
13,128
15,998
8,500
8,733
3,823
6,229
563
660
293
412
(52)
(36)
Cash and cash equivalents
8,476
8,098
2,816
3,445
2,802
2,197
1,857
1,602
1,197
1,013
(196)
(160)
Total Assets
586,225
536,180
498,293
444,294
64,302
66,171
17,893
19,084
26,893
28,697
(21,157)
(22,066)
Other provisions
2,424
2,349
585
611
1,317
1,279
250
243
454
398
(182)
(182)
Insurance provisions
479,449
437,915
441,363
397,356
38,086
40,559
0
0
0
0
0
0
Financial Liabilities
47,713
49,980
21,309
22,376
8,413
9,023
14,066
15,234
7,170
7,657
(3,246)
(4,310)
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss
9,317
10,767
8,835
10,330
256
244
172
158
27
7
27
27
Other financial liabilites
38,396
39,214
12,474
12,046
8,157
8,779
13,894
15,075
7,143
7,651
(3,274)
(4,337)
Payables
13,250
14,499
6,625
7,716
5,092
5,185
568
475
968
1,124
(3)
(1)
Other Liabilities
11,512
10,304
5,445
3,981
4,251
3,810
459
1,053
1,373
1,465
(16)
(6)
Total Liabilities
554,349
515,047
475,328
432,041
57,159
59,855
15,343
17,006
9,966
10,645
(3,448)
(4,499)
Shareholders' equity
29,308
19,078
Minority interests
2,568
2,055
Total Liabilities & shareholders' equity
586,225
536,180
Gross Written Premiums - YTD
as of June 30, 2022
Property & Casualty Insurance (1)
Gross Written Premium
Gross Primary Premiums
Reinsurance accepted
P&C
Motor
Non Motor
P&C
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
Italy (2)
2,908
4,157
+4.9%
1,027
1,512
-1.2%
1,747
2,533
+10.6%
133
111
-21.8%
France
1,635
1,718
+5.1%
567
603
+6.5%
1,040
1,085
+4.3%
28
29
+4.0%
Germany
2,261
2,318
+2.5%
931
926
-0.5%
1,328
1,390
+4.7%
2
2
-21.3%
Austria & CEE (3)
2,414
2,594
+6.8%
1,132
1,176
+3.1%
1,261
1,397
+10.3%
21
21
+1.2%
International
2,380
2,739
+10.3%
848
1,010
+18.3%
1,422
1,596
+5.0%
110
133
+19.1%
Spain
894
941
+5.2%
218
224
+2.7%
637
677
+6.1%
39
41
+4.8%
Switzerland
528
538
-4.0%
224
232
-2.3%
304
305
-5.3%
0
0
-17.8%
Americas & Southern Europe
836
1,045
+21.8%
406
523
+37.7%
429
521
+8.3%
1
1
-11.9%
Asia
121
215
+24.8%
0
30
-
51
94
+20.7%
70
90
+27.8%
Group Holding and other companies
704
1,056
+50.0%
15
10
-30.8%
475
765
+61.1%
214
281
+31.0%
Total Group
12,301
14,582
+8.5%
4,520
5,238
+4.6%
7,273
8,766
+10.7%
508
577
+11.7%
Life Insurance (1)
Gross Written Premium
Gross Primary Premiums
Reinsurance accepted
Life
Savings & Pension
Protection
Unit / Index Linked
Life
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
Italy (2)
9,314
10,269
-4.0%
6,529
6,542
-6.3%
250
384
+11.9%
2,535
3,343
+0.1%
0
0
-
France
6,199
6,008
-3.1%
2,012
1,672
-16.9%
1,065
1,155
+8.5%
2,497
2,597
+4.0%
626
583
-6.8%
Germany
5,611
5,676
+1.2%
1,739
1,601
-7.9%
2,350
2,435
+3.6%
1,495
1,611
+7.8%
27
29
+9.8%
Austria & CEE (3)
1,178
1,219
+3.0%
345
330
-4.9%
486
526
+7.1%
346
362
+4.8%
1
1
+56.7%
International
2,883
3,506
+11.3%
1,275
1,743
+23.4%
1,113
1,219
+1.7%
494
542
+1.8%
1
1
+74.9%
Spain
376
374
-0.4%
133
113
-14.8%
171
190
+11.1%
72
71
-1.1%
0
0
-
Switzerland
482
497
-2.8%
82
83
-4.5%
63
66
-2.0%
337
348
-2.6%
0
0
-16.7%
Americas & Southern Europe
208
289
+19.8%
34
30
-16.0%
171
246
+26.9%
3
13
+16.3%
0
0
-3.9%
Asia
1,817
2,345
+16.3%
1,026
1,517
+32.0%
708
717
-6.9%
82
109
+20.3%
0
1
+169.1%
Group Holding and other companies
607
621
+2.3%
0
0
+2925.5%
91
97
+6.1%
11
10
-10.9%
504
514
+1.9%
Total Group
25,791
27,298
-0.5%
11,900
11,889
-5.1%
5,354
5,815
+4.9%
7,378
8,466
+3.3%
1,159
1,129
-2.6%
Total Gross Written Premiums
Group
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
Change % like for like
38,093
41,880
+2.4%
(1) Like for like change of Lines of business details takes into account also portfolio's transfers.
(2) Starting from 2022, the companies of the Cattolica group, are included in Country Italy in line with the managerial scope of the Country Manager & CEO of Generali Country Italia and Global Business Lines. The comparative figures and the related variations have been restated.
(3) Note that the ACEER area has been renamed ACEE starting from March 2022, following Group decisions to close its Moscow representative office, to resign from positions held on the Board of the Russian insurer Ingosstrakh and to wind down Europ Assistance business in Russia, process completed on 1 July 2022.
Focus on Life segment - YTD
as of June 30, 2022
Summary Life operating result
Group
Italy
France
Germany
Austria & CEE
International (1)
Group Holdings and other companies (2)
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Net statutory Earned Premiums
24,869
26,361
9,299
10,245
5,727
5,527
5,586
5,641
1,137
1,179
2,540
3,229
579
539
Technical Margin
3,330
3,716
725
846
703
864
800
829
343
355
657
750
103
72
Margin on revenues
1,707
1,820
293
334
505
499
420
421
177
173
311
389
2
5
Technical and other result
787
1,042
246
250
(53)
111
162
212
118
133
215
274
99
62
Unit/Index linked fees
836
854
186
262
251
253
218
196
48
49
130
88
1
6
Investment Result
800
926
512
670
254
172
52
28
31
55
(14)
44
(35)
(42)
Interest income and other income
4,333
4,807
1,857
2,012
1,066
1,211
800
879
155
158
444
532
10
15
Net income related to FI at FVthP&L
5,428
(13,086)
740
(2,322)
2,188
(4,287)
2,459
(3,880)
254
(505)
(223)
(2,109)
10
16
of which Net income from FI related to Unit/Index linked policies
5,644
(12,048)
746
(2,467)
2,154
(4,038)
2,435
(3,834)
256
(538)
44
(1,186)
10
14
Net operating realized gains on investments
962
232
162
(26)
203
8
421
203
38
11
137
37
-
-
Net operating impairment losses on investments
(96)
(300)
(38)
(160)
(44)
(48)
(11)
(67)
-
(6)
(2)
(5)
(2)
(14)
Interest expenses on liabilities linked to operating activities
(45)
(64)
(6)
(7)
-
(4)
(8)
(10)
(2)
(1)
(24)
(38)
(4)
(5)
Other expenses from other FI and investment properties
(460)
(509)
(173)
(225)
(120)
(117)
(71)
(73)
(30)
(27)
(33)
(25)
(33)
(42)
Policyholders' interest on operating income from investments
(9,322)
9,847
(2,030)
1,398
(3,039)
3,410
(3,539)
2,975
(384)
424
(314)
1,652
(16)
(13)
Expenses
(2,687)
(2,953)
(611)
(722)
(637)
(681)
(659)
(632)
(239)
(259)
(446)
(573)
(95)
(86)
Acquisition costs related to insurance business
(2,134)
(2,297)
(464)
(532)
(515)
(544)
(605)
(576)
(163)
(178)
(314)
(403)
(73)
(63)
Administration costs related to insurance business
(454)
(518)
(113)
(142)
(97)
(108)
(54)
(52)
(60)
(64)
(108)
(131)
(22)
(22)
Net other operating expenses
(99)
(137)
(34)
(47)
(25)
(29)
-
(4)
(15)
(18)
(24)
(40)
-
(1)
Life Operating result
1,442
1,690
626
794
319
355
193
225
135
150
197
222
(27)
(56)
Life Non-operating result
(104)
(215)
(20)
(37)
(16)
(35)
(2)
(7)
(29)
(65)
(34)
(57)
(3)
(14)
Net non-operating income from other financial instruments
(9)
(113)
(3)
(45)
-
-
(2)
(6)
(2)
(38)
(6)
(10)
2
(13)
Net other non-operating expenses
(94)
(102)
(17)
8
(16)
(35)
-
(1)
(27)
(26)
(28)
(47)
(6)
(1)
Life segment earnings before taxes
1,339
1,475
606
757
304
319
190
218
107
86
163
164
(31)
(70)
Life Indicators
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Technical margin on NEP
13.4%
14.1%
7.8%
8.3%
12.3%
15.6%
14.3%
14.7%
30.2%
30.1%
25.8%
23.2%
17.8%
13.4%
Unit/Index linked fees on Unit/Index linked investments
0.99%
0.83%
0.91%
0.89%
0.93%
0.80%
0.93%
0.73%
1.04%
1.03%
1.44%
0.93%
0.69%
2.84%
Investment result on General account investments
0.23%
0.27%
0.36%
0.46%
0.28%
0.21%
0.07%
0.04%
0.23%
0.51%
-0.05%
0.14%
-1.20%
-1.52%
Expense ratio
10.4%
10.7%
6.2%
6.6%
10.7%
11.8%
11.7%
11.1%
19.3%
20.4%
17.1%
16.9%
16.9%
16.4%
Total Life operating return on investments
0.33%
0.38%
0.39%
0.46%
0.27%
0.32%
0.20%
0.24%
0.76%
0.97%
0.52%
0.55%
-0.87%
-1.89%
Balance sheet data
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Total Life segment investments
439,008
408,376
161,930
160,271
118,508
104,251
99,604
87,074
16,579
14,399
38,654
39,418
3,733
2,962
- of which General account investments
344,346
310,505
139,011
131,318
87,847
73,871
72,924
62,204
11,616
9,937
29,409
30,404
3,540
2,771
- of which Unit/Index linked investments
94,662
97,871
22,920
28,953
30,661
30,381
26,681
24,870
4,964
4,462
9,244
9,014
193
191
International Life operating results
International of which Spain
International of which Switzerland
International of which Americas & Southern Europe
International of which Asia
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Net statutory Earned Premiums
343
342
476
491
179
260
1,543
2,136
Technical Margin
78
88
161
84
66
128
352
450
Margin on revenues
44
56
23
23
5
13
239
297
Technical and other result
28
28
52
42
61
115
74
90
Unit/Index linked fees
5
4
86
19
-
1
39
64
Investment Result
51
41
(133)
(59)
21
23
47
39
Interest income and other income
64
59
65
59
25
17
290
397
Net income related to FI at FVthP&L
(6)
(444)
(241)
(1,576)
5
16
19
(104)
of which Net income from FI related to Unit/Index linked policies
9
(35)
22
(1,094)
1
(3)
12
(53)
Net operating realized gains on investments
5
6
15
-
1
(3)
117
34
Net operating impairment losses on investments
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
(2)
(4)
Interest expenses on liabilities linked to operating activities
-
-
(2)
(3)
-
-
(22)
(34)
Other expenses from other FI and investment properties
(4)
(4)
(13)
(14)
(1)
(1)
(15)
(7)
Policyholders' interest on operating income from investments
(8)
424
43
1,476
(9)
(6)
(340)
(242)
Expenses
(29)
(34)
(53)
(53)
(66)
(108)
(297)
(378)
Acquisition costs related to insurance business
(20)
(24)
(34)
(38)
(45)
(70)
(215)
(272)
Administration costs related to insurance business
(8)
(9)
(18)
(14)
(15)
(22)
(66)
(86)
Net other operating expenses
(1)
(1)
(1)
(2)
(7)
(16)
(16)
(21)
Life Operating result
99
95
(25)
(28)
21
43
102
111
Life Non-operating result
(7)
(8)
(15)
(21)
(15)
(24)
3
(5)
Net non-operating income from other financial instruments
(1)
(2)
(7)
(5)
(4)
(2)
6
(1)
Net other non-operating expenses
(6)
(6)
(8)
(15)
(11)
(21)
(3)
(4)
Life segment earnings before taxes
92
87
(40)
(48)
6
20
105
106
International Balance sheet data
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Total Life segment investments
7,508
6,232
16,740
14,882
1,775
1,605
12,631
16,699
- of which General account investments
7,175
5,871
8,390
6,876
1,643
1,466
12,201
16,190
- of which Unit/Index linked investments
333
361
8,350
8,006
131
139
430
509
(1) Including Spain, Switzerland, Americas & Southern Europe and Asia
(2) Including elimination of transactions between Generali Group companies in different geographic regions
Focus on P&C segment - YTD
as of June 30, 2022
Summary P&C operating result(1)
Group
Italy
France
Germany
Austria & CEE
International (2)
Group Holdings and other companies (3)
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Technical result
997
842
258
265
58
15
239
159
297
239
85
16
60
147
Net earned premiums
10,695
12,532
2,959
4,088
1,352
1,420
1,778
1,791
2,075
2,248
1,772
2,041
760
943
Net insurance benefit and claims
(6,543)
(7,992)
(1,857)
(2,596)
(891)
(1,007)
(1,004)
(1,085)
(1,114)
(1,326)
(1,184)
(1,410)
(494)
(567)
Net acquisition costs
(2,525)
(2,937)
(686)
(976)
(350)
(343)
(444)
(461)
(515)
(523)
(387)
(472)
(142)
(162)
Net administration costs
(527)
(661)
(107)
(193)
(57)
(60)
(82)
(75)
(109)
(118)
(116)
(143)
(56)
(72)
Other net technical income
(103)
(100)
(52)
(57)
4
4
(10)
(11)
(39)
(41)
1
-
(7)
6
Investment Result
420
609
68
190
56
52
93
143
66
94
103
136
34
(6)
Other operating items
(161)
(158)
(36)
(58)
(9)
(9)
(19)
(8)
(41)
(45)
(30)
(28)
(25)
(9)
P&C Operating result
1,256
1,294
289
398
106
57
313
294
322
288
158
124
68
133
P&C Non-operating result
(110)
(135)
(34)
(64)
(20)
(31)
(15)
(8)
23
(23)
(59)
(46)
(4)
37
Net non-operating income from other financial instruments
(7)
(26)
(5)
(28)
(15)
(25)
(9)
(15)
34
(14)
(18)
20
6
36
Net other non-operating expenses
(103)
(109)
(29)
(36)
(5)
(6)
(6)
7
(11)
(9)
(41)
(66)
(10)
1
P&C segment earnings before taxes
1,146
1,159
255
334
85
26
298
285
345
266
99
78
64
170
P&C Indicators(4)
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Combined Ratio
89.7%
92.5%
89.5%
92.1%
95.9%
99.2%
85.8%
90.2%
83.5%
87.6%
95.2%
99.5%
90.2%
85.0%
Expense ratio
28.5%
28.7%
26.8%
28.6%
27.9%
27.1%
29.6%
29.8%
28.9%
28.4%
28.3%
29.6%
25.7%
24.7%
Loss ratio
61.2%
63.8%
62.8%
63.5%
68.0%
72.1%
56.2%
60.4%
54.6%
59.2%
66.9%
69.8%
64.5%
60.4%
Natural catastrophe losses
2.0%
2.2%
0.4%
0.3%
2.3%
7.4%
3.6%
4.1%
3.0%
3.0%
1.1%
0.0%
4.1%
1.3%
Loss Ratio (excl. Nat Cat)
59.1%
61.7%
62.4%
63.2%
65.7%
64.8%
52.6%
56.3%
51.6%
56.2%
65.8%
69.8%
60.4%
59.0%
of which current year loss ratio
62.4%
64.3%
of which prior year's loss ratio
-3.3%
-2.6%
Investment result on investments
1.02%
1.41%
0.85%
1.58%
0.78%
0.73%
1.31%
2.00%
0.81%
1.24%
1.82%
2.36%
0.66%
-0.17%
Total P&C operating return on investments
3.05%
3.00%
3.66%
3.30%
1.46%
0.80%
4.40%
4.11%
3.97%
3.80%
2.79%
2.15%
1.34%
3.85%
Balance sheet data
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Total P&C segment investments
41,033
41,788
7,766
11,530
7,212
6,758
7,138
6,619
8,065
7,259
5,536
5,978
5,316
3,645
International P&C operating results
International of which Spain
International of which Switzerland
International of which Americas & Southern Europe
International of which Asia
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Technical result
19
2
13
13
49
(1)
4
3
Net earned premiums
665
696
299
314
714
896
94
135
Net insurance benefit and claims
(460)
(494)
(202)
(213)
(456)
(617)
(66)
(86)
Net acquisition costs
(162)
(173)
(52)
(60)
(148)
(198)
(24)
(41)
Net administration costs
(25)
(30)
(30)
(28)
(57)
(77)
(4)
(8)
Other net technical income
2
2
(1)
(1)
(4)
(5)
4
3
Investment Result
17
20
11
11
72
93
4
12
Other operating items
(5)
(4)
(4)
(4)
(14)
(15)
(7)
(4)
P&C Operating result
32
17
20
20
107
77
1
11
P&C Non-operating result
(5)
-
(3)
10
(51)
(56)
-
-
Net non-operating income from other financial instruments
(1)
5
4
27
(20)
(13)
-
-
Net other non-operating expenses
(4)
(5)
(7)
(17)
(31)
(43)
-
(1)
P&C segment earnings before taxes
27
17
17
30
55
21
-
11
International P&C Indicators(4)
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Combined Ratio
97.4%
100.1%
95.2%
95.6%
92.5%
100.2%
99.9%
100.7%
Expense ratio
27.9%
28.5%
27.6%
27.9%
28.7%
30.1%
29.5%
36.2%
Loss ratio
69.5%
71.6%
67.6%
67.8%
63.8%
70.0%
70.4%
64.5%
Natural catastrophe losses
2.1%
0.0%
1.8%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Loss Ratio (excl. Nat Cat)
67.4%
71.6%
65.8%
67.8%
63.8%
70.0%
70.4%
64.5%
International Balance sheet data
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Total P&C segment investments
1,829
1,718
1,394
1,352
2,284
2,153
29
754
(1) Certain minor Life business managed by P&C operating companies are presented within the consolidated P&C operating result, but excluded from P&C technical indicators.
(2) Including Spain, Switzerland, Americas & Southern Europe and Asia.
(3) Including elimination of transactions between Generali Group companies in different geographic regions
(4) Combined ratio includes the margin of assistance activities service.
Other Profit & Loss information - YTD
as of June 30, 2022
Net realized gains and impairments
Group
of which Life
of which P&C
of which Holding and other businesses
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Equity & Equity-like
Net realized gains
545
167
522
101
22
65
(1)
-
Net impairment losses
(70)
(363)
(44)
(266)
(13)
(34)
(13)
(63)
Fixed Income
Net realized gains
453
96
449
123
(2)
(35)
5
8
Net impairment losses
(76)
(236)
(50)
(141)
(26)
(95)
1
-
Real Estate
Net realized gains
118
41
4
7
48
34
66
-
Net impairment losses
(41)
(6)
(22)
4
(13)
(8)
(6)
(3)
Other (1)
Net realized gains
(9)
163
(23)
151
13
(3)
1
3
Net impairment losses
(45)
(37)
(5)
(8)
(38)
(28)
(2)
-
Total net realized gains
1,106
467
952
382
81
60
71
11
of which Net operating realized gains
942
403
936
382
-
-
5
7
of which Net non-operating realized gains
164
64
16
-
81
60
66
4
Total Net impairment losses
(231)
(642)
(122)
(411)
(89)
(164)
(20)
(66)
of which Net operating impairment losses
(110)
(331)
(96)
(300)
-
-
(14)
(30)
of which Net non-operating impairment losses
(121)
(311)
(26)
(111)
(89)
(164)
(6)
(36)
(1) includes subsidiaries and associated companies.
Other operating and non operating expenses
Group
of which Life
of which P&C
of which Holding and other businesses
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Amortisation and impairment of tangible and intangible assets
(214)
(218)
(66)
(66)
(102)
(116)
(4)
5
Other net technical income
176
197
296
314
(103)
(100)
-
(1)
Other net operating expenses
(255)
(42)
(53)
(52)
(50)
(29)
(116)
(9)
Total net other operating expenses
(293)
(64)
177
196
(256)
(245)
(120)
(4)
Restructuring costs
(58)
(41)
(14)
(7)
(42)
(34)
(2)
(1)
VOBA amortization
(43)
(29)
(30)
(19)
(11)
(7)
-
-
Other net non-operating expenses
(156)
(167)
(50)
(76)
(50)
(68)
(54)
(22)
Total net other non-operating expenses
(258)
(237)
(94)
(102)
(103)
(109)
(55)
(22)
Summary Investments
as of June 30, 2022
Group
Life
Property & Casualty
Asset & Wealth management
Holding and other businesses
Consolidation
euro mln
YE2021
HY2022
YE2021
HY2022
YE2021
HY2022
YE2021
HY2022
YE2021
HY2022
YE2021
HY2022
Fixed income
356,484
309,733
313,570
267,095
30,103
28,271
11,948
12,911
8,620
9,579
(7,757)
(8,122)
Government bonds
194,293
163,087
171,799
140,974
13,245
12,641
8,987
9,178
262
295
0
0
Corporate bonds
113,965
98,990
100,554
86,078
13,449
11,934
1,497
2,253
972
750
(2,507)
(2,023)
Other fixed income
48,226
47,655
41,216
40,044
3,409
3,696
1,465
1,480
7,386
8,535
(5,250)
(6,099)
Equity & Equity-like
28,054
26,910
16,497
14,611
2,036
1,717
46
32
9,475
10,550
0
0
Real estate
19,847
20,125
10,967
11,175
4,555
4,612
6
1
4,318
4,337
0
0
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
13,830
12,828
6,448
6,119
4,279
4,175
2,068
1,670
1,232
1,025
(196)
(160)
Other investments (2)
5,294
4,191
12,547
11,505
2,608
3,013
1,871
2,152
1,246
1,126
(12,978)
(13,606)
Total investments - General account
423,509
373,788
360,029
310,505
43,580
41,788
15,939
16,766
24,892
26,617
(20,931)
(21,888)
Unit/linked investments
107,243
97,871
Total investments
530,752
471,659
Third parties AUM
178,865
163,747
Total AUM
709,617
635,406
(1) includes repurchase agreement accounted as liabilities of € 2.730 as at HY2022 and of € 2.690 as at YE2021.
(2) includes derivative instruments accounted as liabilities of € 1.689 as at HY2022 and of € 1.074 mln as at YE2021.
Group
Life
Property & Casualty
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Average stock of investments
405,668
400,692
349,015
336,956
41,115
43,160
Current income (3)
5,196
5,607
4,291
4,772
527
725
of which Current return on Fixed Income
4,134
4,325
3,773
3,871
295
352
of which Current return on Equity & Equity-like
586
723
183
375
29
53
of which Current return on Real Estate (3)
384
441
245
266
85
103
Net realised gains, impairment losses, unrealised gains and foreign exchange gains
716
(1,279)
623
(1,259)
27
1
Management expenses
(209)
(334)
(273)
(300)
(86)
(88)
Total P&L Investment income
5,703
3,994
4,641
3,213
468
638
% return
Current return (3)
1.3%
1.4%
1.2%
1.4%
1.3%
1.7%
Total P&L Return
1.4%
1.0%
1.3%
1.0%
1.1%
1.5%
(3) Net of Real Estate depreciation. Includes fees from securities lending operation.
Group
Life
Property & Casuality
%
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Fixed Income
1.2%
1.3%
1.2%
1.3%
1.1%
1.2%
Current return
1.3%
1.0%
1.3%
1.1%
1.0%
0.7%
Total P&L return
Equity & Equity-like
2.5%
2.6%
1.3%
2.4%
1.6%
2.8%
Current return
5.0%
1.2%
5.5%
0.2%
2.3%
3.8%
Total P&L return
Real Estate
2.2%
2.2%
2.5%
2.4%
2.2%
2.2%
Current return(3)
1.9%
1.7%
1.8%
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
Total P&L return
Other
0.3%
0.5%
0.4%
1.3%
1.5%
2.9%
Current return
-1.2%
0.1%
-1.3%
0.3%
1.5%
4.0%
Total P&L return
b
Focus on Equity & Equity-like
as of June 30, 2022
Split by sector
euro mln
Group
o/w Life
o/w P&C
Financial
2,414
1,670
511
Utilities
357
319
38
Consumer
1,270
1,176
94
Industrial
959
874
86
Energy
644
602
42
Other
2,981
2,673
302
Total direct
8,625
7,313
1,073
Asset Allocation Funds
4,609
4,279
328
Alternative Investments (1)
13,677
3,019
316
Total
26,910
14,611
1,717
(1) Includes Private Equity, Private Equity funds and Hedge funds.
Split by country of risk
euro mln
Group
o/w Life
o/w P&C
Italy
949
588
346
France
2,410
2,142
267
Germany
996
833
120
CEE
194
30
60
RoE
2,188
1,871
251
Rest of World
1,888
1,848
29
Total direct
8,625
7,313
1,073
Split by accounting treatment
euro mln
Amortized cost
Fair Value
∆
Equities
21,927
26,910
4,758
Available for Sale
20,472
25,455
4,758
Fair Value through P&L
1,455
1,455
n.a.
Focus on Fixed Income
as of June 30, 2022
GOVERNMENT BOND(1)
Split by rating
euro mln
Group
o/w Life
o/w P&C
AAA
8,628
7,904
590
AA
48,451
44,057
3,773
A
32,755
28,703
3,564
BBB
68,818
57,014
3,831
Not investment grade
1,500
778
464
Not rated
2,936
2,517
418
Total
163,087
140,974
12,641
Split by country of risk
euro mln
Group
o/w Life
o/w P&C
Italy
52,777
45,542
1,651
France
29,643
27,568
1,988
Germany
4,118
3,666
408
CEE
13,488
9,664
3,293
RoE
45,255
39,451
3,152
Rest of World
12,208
10,403
1,751
Supranational
5,598
4,681
398
Total
163,087
140,974
12,641
Split by accounting treatment
euro mln
Amortized Cost
Fair Value
∆
Government bonds
178,007
163,387
- 14,620
Available for Sale
170,556
155,636
- 14,920
Fair Value through P&L
2,327
2,327
n.a.
Held to Maturity and Loans
5,124
5,424
300
Duration Government bonds
years
Life
P&C
Duration
10.8
6.2
(1) Government bonds comprises Sovereign, Agencies, State & Local notes and other Government Guaranteed notes.
CORPORATE BOND (2)
Split by rating
euro mln
Group
o/w Life
o/w P&C
euro mln
Covered bonds
Financial corporate
AAA
6,563
5,562
409
AAA
5,610
654
AA
8,427
6,822
873
AA
3,897
2,173
A
25,403
21,551
3,194
A
327
9,816
BBB
49,055
42,833
5,436
BBB
1
11,868
Not investment grade
7,531
6,473
987
Not investment grade
- 0
1,702
Not rated
2,012
1,098
749
Not rated
5
1,620
Totale
98,990
84,340
11,648
Totale
9,840
27,832
Split by sector
Split by country of risk
euro mln
Group
o/w Life
o/w P&C
euro mln
Covered bonds
Financial corporate
Financials
27,832
21,446
3,807
Italy
381
2,234
Covered bonds
9,840
9,064
776
France
2,819
5,482
Utilities
15,879
14,631
1,348
Germany
1,629
2,167
Consumer
9,465
7,703
1,502
CEE
154
262
Telecommunication services
8,695
7,794
795
Rest of Europe
4,562
11,892
Industrial
7,283
6,362
829
Rest of World
295
5,795
Energy
3,673
3,126
484
Totale
9,840
27,832
Other
16,323
14,214
2,107
Total
98,990
84,340
11,648
(2) Split by rating and by sector doesn't include the intragroup transactions for Life and P&C segments
Split by accounting treatment
euro mln
Amortized Cost
Fair Value
∆
Corporate bonds
108,798
98,727
- 10,071
Available for sale
98,958
89,151
- 9,807
Fair Value through P&L
1,543
1,543
n.a.
Held to Maturity and Loans
8,297
8,034
- 264
Duration Corporate bonds
years
Life
P&C
Duration
5.6
4.7
OTHER FIXED INCOME
Split by nature
euro mln
Group
o/w Life
o/w P&C
Indirect investments in fixed income
30,038
27,589
1,923
Mortgage loans
6,238
1,125
137
Policy loans
1,609
1,609
0
Time deposit other than "cash & cash equivalents"
2,333
3,020
1,228
All other loans
7,439
6,700
408
Totale
47,655
40,044
3,696
Split by accounting treatment
euro mln
Amortized Cost
Fair Value
∆
Total
49,557
47,566
- 1,991
Available for sale
27,665
25,763
- 1,902
Fair value through profit or loss
4,348
4,348
n.a.
Held to Maturity and Loans
17,545
17,456
- 89
Focus on Real Estate
as of June 30, 2022
REAL ESTATE
euro mln
Amortized cost
Fair Value
∆
Investment properties
16,978
27,871
10,893
Self Use(1)
2,941
3,888
948
Total direct investments
19,919
31,759
11,841
Inventories(1)
574
574
- 0
Indirect investments in Real Estate
2,967
3,147
180
Total
23,460
35,480
12,021
(1) Not included within General account investments.
Direct Investments - Split by country of risk
Split by nature (based on Fair Value)(2)
euro mln
Book Value
Fair Value
%
Italy
6,679
9,732
Office
58.5%
France
5,130
9,612
Retail
18.9%
Germany
2,728
4,122
Residential
10.2%
CEE
1,270
1,485
Logistics
4.3%
Rest of Europe
3,811
6,429
Other/Mixed
8.0%
Rest of World
300
378
Total
100.0%
Total
19,919
31,759
(2) Detail referred to investment properties only
Life new business analysis
as of June 30, 2022
New business volumes
Group
Italy
France
Germany
Austria & CEE
International
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Annual premiums
1,227
1,119
492
428
86
91
249
218
75
81
324
301
Single premiums
11,781
12,446
5,443
5,913
4,046
3,970
1,111
1,026
324
358
856
1,179
Total Premium
13,008
13,565
5,935
6,341
4,133
4,061
1,360
1,244
399
439
1,181
1,480
PVNBP
24,516
23,573
9,727
9,460
4,866
4,764
6,272
5,536
1,219
1,209
2,431
2,603
APE
2,405
2,363
1,036
1,020
491
488
360
320
108
117
410
419
PVNBP - mix by product type:
Savings
44%
40%
63%
58%
36%
29%
33%
27%
15%
11%
30%
35%
Protection
21%
21%
5%
6%
8%
8%
38%
38%
56%
57%
49%
44%
Unit Linked
35%
40%
32%
36%
56%
64%
29%
35%
29%
32%
21%
21%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Profitability metrics
New business profit
1,145
1,233
540
568
150
202
176
194
80
79
198
191
Margin on PVNBP
4.67%
5.23%
5.55%
6.00%
3.09%
4.24%
2.81%
3.50%
6.55%
6.52%
8.16%
7.32%
Margin on APE
47.6%
52.2%
52.1%
55.7%
30.6%
41.4%
48.9%
60.5%
74.2%
67.6%
48.4%
45.5%
Capitalisation and Indebtness
as of June 30, 2022
Roll-forward of Shareholders' equity
euro mln
HY 2021
HY 2022
Opening shareholders' equity
30,029
29,308
Net profit
1,540
1,402
Dividends
(2,315)
(1,691)
Other Comprehensive Income
(777)
(10,083)
Available for Sale reserve
(1,014)
(10,876)
of which: Equities
(27)
(622)
of which: Bonds
(1,858)
(9,821)
of which: Other
870
(433)
Foreign exchange
82
362
Cash-flow hedge reserve
(143)
(180)
Defined Benefit Plans
303
598
Other(1)
(6)
13
Other items
(65)
142
Closing shareholders' equity
28,412
19,078
(1) includes also UGL reserves of disposal groups
Financial Debt
Outstanding bonds, maturity profile
euro mln
YE 2021
HY 2022
euro mln
Senior
Subordinated
Subordinated debt
8,760
8,567
2022
-
769
Senior debt
1,737
1,738
2023
-
100
Other financial debt
163
146
2024
1,750
8
Total financial debt
10,660
10,451
2025
-
1,635
2026
-
1,407
Average maturity (FYears)
5.07
4.67
2027
-
1,757
2028
-
850
Total interest cost
(478)
(237)
2029
-
500
Weighted average cost, %
4.60%
4.55%
2030
-
750
2031
-
600
2032+
-
500
Segment Reporting - Profit & Loss
Segment reporting - Profit & Loss
as of June 30, 2022
Group
Life
P&C
Asset & Wealth Management (1)
Holding & other businesses (1)
Consolidation
euro mln
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
Consolidated operating result
4,680
2,482
4,713
2,532
4,857
2,724
5,192
2,714
5,208
2,996
5,852
3,140
2,990
1,521
2,982
1,549
3,067
1,611
3,129
1,369
2,627
1,442
2,816
1,689
2,048
1,065
1,944
1,105
1,992
1,121
2,057
1,302
2,456
1,256
2,650
1,294
164
109
261
159
335
186
425
219
546
520
1,076
503
(231)
(61)
(163)
(56)
(70)
21
8
38
130
37
157
121
(291)
(152)
(311)
(224)
(467)
(214)
(427)
(215)
(551)
(259)
(847)
(467)
Net earned premiums
61,120
30,917
61,137
32,700
63,405
33,243
66,239
32,281
64,468
34,762
70,684
38,103
41,827
21,112
41,627
22,899
43,807
23,130
45,898
21,810
43,582
24,067
48,533
25,571
19,292
9,805
19,510
9,800
19,597
10,113
20,341
10,470
20,886
10,695
22,151
12,532
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net insurance benefit and claims
(58,864)
(31,589)
(60,853)
(29,622)
(52,032)
(36,535)
(71,062)
(23,388)
(60,011)
(36,913)
(72,978)
(20,314)
(46,292)
(25,238)
(48,138)
(23,337)
(39,264)
(30,139)
(58,009)
(16,961)
(47,291)
(30,394)
(59,244)
(12,388)
(12,572)
(6,351)
(12,716)
(6,285)
(12,768)
(6,396)
(13,073)
(6,452)
(12,744)
(6,549)
(13,866)
(8,000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20
24
24
30
133
74
Acquisition and administration costs
(10,033)
(5,161)
(10,260)
(5,135)
(10,393)
(5,512)
(11,252)
(5,606)
(11,430)
(5,971)
(12,300)
(6,786)
(4,380)
(2,196)
(4,433)
(2,196)
(4,484)
(2,324)
(4,833)
(2,355)
(4,837)
(2,584)
(5,306)
(2,817)
(5,265)
(2,764)
(5,421)
(2,739)
(5,472)
(2,899)
(5,794)
(2,933)
(5,891)
(3,061)
(6,274)
(3,606)
(146)
(74)
(153)
(75)
(177)
(154)
(332)
(172)
(404)
(274)
(612)
(304)
(242)
(127)
(252)
(125)
(259)
(136)
(292)
(146)
(297)
(53)
(107)
(58)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net fee and commission income
305
225
420
194
428
329
679
363
787
550
1,133
520
39
20
42
22
16
19
26
25
51
56
108
48
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
350
188
404
228
470
294
623
315
740
773
1,553
691
326
243
438
209
441
288
578
288
596
43
47
48
(411)
(225)
(464)
(265)
(499)
(273)
(549)
(266)
(600)
(322)
(575)
(268)
Net operating income from financial instruments at FVthP&L
2,159
2,866
3,912
(709)
(6,018)
6,035
10,279
(5,537)
1,709
5,436
8,912
(12,810)
2,065
2,819
3,813
(749)
(6,115)
5,981
10,218
(5,557)
1,692
5,428
8,986
(13,086)
86
39
85
35
84
46
39
29
49
20
56
39
3
-
1
1
3
-
1
-
-
(16)
(135)
175
210
8
12
4
10
9
20
(9)
(31)
4
5
63
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net operating income from other financial instruments
10,609
5,539
11,059
5,387
9,977
5,473
11,047
4,955
10,565
5,671
11,133
4,750
9,375
4,850
9,794
4,717
8,756
4,765
9,559
4,277
9,151
4,694
9,338
4,166
887
479
858
479
863
441
898
424
763
405
992
574
(9)
(3)
10
7
25
13
37
31
106
112
271
(65)
379
116
193
118
245
177
427
204
481
407
907
332
150
97
204
66
87
77
126
20
65
53
(375)
(257)
Interest and other income
10,748
5,433
10,634
5,340
10,560
5,356
10,895
5,235
10,283
5,267
10,885
5,682
9,504
4,766
9,372
4,692
9,284
4,578
9,281
4,478
8,873
4,333
9,075
4,807
1,149
590
1,124
610
1,146
596
1,196
551
1,027
532
1,278
714
21
12
53
27
64
37
81
45
97
104
229
139
4
211
395
223
501
356
772
380
837
591
1,290
569
(305)
(145)
(311)
(211)
(435)
(211)
(435)
(220)
(550)
(293)
(987)
(547)
Net operating realized gains
1,434
764
1,568
736
1,215
810
1,586
751
1,921
986
1,591
55
1,404
759
1,558
721
1,220
819
1,584
756
1,896
962
1,468
232
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
(2)
-
-
1
-
26
77
(185)
31
5
11
15
14
(1)
17
22
57
(2)
53
7
(2)
-
-
-
(17)
(7)
(15)
(28)
(32)
-
(7)
-
Net operating impairment losses
(708)
(271)
(274)
(240)
(836)
(166)
(333)
(480)
(620)
(110)
(208)
(331)
(706)
(266)
(266)
(240)
(817)
(158)
(318)
(454)
(557)
(96)
(159)
(300)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(4)
-
(11)
(2)
(4)
(1)
(2)
(4)
(8)
-
(19)
(7)
(11)
(27)
(52)
(12)
(45)
(30)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
-
Interest expenses on operating debt
(341)
(138)
(337)
(168)
(333)
(209)
(401)
(167)
(307)
(110)
(222)
(128)
(157)
(72)
(184)
(92)
(174)
(97)
(204)
(96)
(165)
(45)
(87)
(64)
(83)
(27)
(64)
(29)
(64)
(44)
(72)
(28)
(55)
(21)
(44)
(23)
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
(1)
(2)
(4)
(1)
(3)
(5)
(10)
(5)
(123)
(45)
(92)
(49)
(97)
(62)
(129)
(47)
(88)
(41)
(83)
(39)
23
6
5
2
3
(4)
8
6
5
2
3
3
Other expenses on investments
(525)
(249)
(532)
(280)
(628)
(317)
(700)
(385)
(711)
(362)
(913)
(528)
(669)
(336)
(685)
(364)
(757)
(376)
(784)
(408)
(897)
(460)
(959)
(509)
(179)
(84)
(202)
(101)
(218)
(112)
(226)
(100)
(209)
(106)
(241)
(117)
(31)
(15)
(42)
(20)
(35)
(21)
(35)
(14)
24
(11)
(20)
(12)
(79)
(51)
(113)
(71)
(154)
(108)
(222)
(125)
(272)
(130)
(308)
(175)
434
236
511
275
537
299
568
261
643
344
616
286
Operating holding expenses
(458)
(230)
(454)
(233)
(467)
(251)
(529)
(256)
(528)
(245)
(516)
(259)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(458)
(230)
(454)
(233)
(467)
(251)
(529)
(256)
(528)
(245)
(516)
(259)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net other operating expenses
(157)
(84)
(247)
(50)
(44)
(58)
(207)
(97)
(353)
(293)
(216)
(64)
355
155
278
192
351
178
271
128
280
177
401
196
(380)
(143)
(372)
(186)
(313)
(185)
(354)
(237)
(607)
(256)
(408)
(245)
(34)
(2)
(1)
(2)
15
32
96
46
105
(75)
(1)
6
(67)
(71)
(100)
(29)
(42)
(65)
(196)
(43)
(91)
(120)
(179)
(4)
(31)
(24)
(52)
(24)
(55)
(19)
(24)
8
(40)
(20)
(30)
(16)
Consolidated non-operating result
(1,449)
(574)
(1,109)
(539)
(1,361)
(588)
(1,581)
(941)
(1,848)
(496)
(1,306)
(713)
(389)
(167)
(309)
(187)
(437)
(152)
(342)
(352)
(624)
(104)
(295)
(215)
(246)
9
(34)
(40)
(202)
(95)
(290)
(279)
(500)
(110)
(359)
(135)
(3)
(1)
(15)
-
(2)
(9)
(31)
(6)
(43)
(6)
(25)
(3)
(811)
(415)
(751)
(309)
(717)
(332)
(916)
(304)
(682)
(277)
(627)
(360)
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
(1)
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
Net non-operating income from financial instruments at FVthP&L
(96)
10
26
(2)
11
10
(42)
(34)
(97)
12
(1)
88
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
8
(35)
(1)
3
(2)
(110)
1
11
(21)
7
(21)
(84)
(24)
(48)
8
(22)
83
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14
9
14
19
3
31
44
(18)
(14)
5
18
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net non-operating income from other financial instruments
(93)
(18)
40
22
(166)
(76)
(312)
(328)
(498)
37
117
(256)
(219)
(112)
(113)
(93)
(272)
(73)
(150)
(236)
(260)
(8)
(38)
(111)
138
111
155
49
-
(6)
105
(80)
(136)
(15)
102
(109)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
(12)
(16)
(2)
67
109
3
(265)
(12)
(103)
60
53
(36)
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
(1)
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
Net non-operating realized gains
422
181
311
201
265
47
21
103
32
158
368
55
(1)
2
5
11
7
(10)
(12)
(9)
12
17
20
-
400
173
290
122
172
59
279
113
116
74
278
55
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
22
5
15
70
88
-
(243)
(1)
(96)
67
70
-
-
-
-
(2)
(2)
(1)
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
Net non-operating impairment losses
(514)
(199)
(271)
(179)
(431)
(124)
(333)
(431)
(530)
(121)
(251)
(311)
(218)
(114)
(118)
(103)
(279)
(63)
(138)
(227)
(272)
(26)
(58)
(111)
(261)
(63)
(135)
(73)
(172)
(64)
(174)
(193)
(252)
(89)
(176)
(164)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(35)
(22)
(17)
(3)
21
4
(21)
(11)
(7)
(6)
(17)
(36)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-operating holding expenses
(793)
(391)
(755)
(388)
(795)
(371)
(707)
(302)
(579)
(286)
(590)
(308)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(793)
(391)
(755)
(388)
(795)
(371)
(707)
(302)
(579)
(286)
(590)
(308)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expenses on financial debt
(723)
(336)
(673)
(331)
(666)
(314)
(605)
(253)
(493)
(235)
(478)
(237)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(723)
(336)
(673)
(331)
(666)
(314)
(605)
(253)
(493)
(235)
(478)
(237)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other non-operating holding expenses
(70)
(55)
(82)
(57)
(128)
(57)
(102)
(49)
(86)
(52)
(112)
(72)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(70)
(55)
(82)
(57)
(128)
(57)
(102)
(49)
(86)
(52)
(112)
(72)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net other non-operating expenses
(467)
(175)
(419)
(171)
(411)
(152)
(520)
(278)
(674)
(258)
(832)
(237)
(170)
(55)
(196)
(94)
(165)
(79)
(190)
(124)
(329)
(94)
(260)
(102)
(274)
(103)
(200)
(69)
(209)
(68)
(311)
(175)
(316)
(103)
(439)
(109)
(3)
(1)
(16)
-
(3)
(9)
(31)
(6)
(43)
(6)
(25)
(4)
(19)
(17)
(8)
(7)
(34)
4
12
28
14
(55)
(108)
(22)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Earnings before taxes
3,231
1,908
3,605
1,994
3,496
2,136
3,611
1,773
3,360
2,500
4,546
2,427
2,601
1,354
2,674
1,362
2,630
1,458
2,787
1,017
2,003
1,339
2,520
1,475
1,803
1,073
1,910
1,065
1,789
1,026
1,767
1,022
1,956
1,146
2,292
1,159
162
108
247
158
333
177
394
213
503
515
1,051
499
(1,042)
(476)
(914)
(365)
(787)
(310)
(908)
(266)
(552)
(241)
(470)
(238)
(291)
(152)
(311)
(226)
(469)
(215)
(429)
(215)
(551)
(259)
(847)
(468)
Income taxes
(1,079)
(616)
(1,241)
(664)
(1,172)
(690)
(1,147)
(681)
(1,145)
(777)
(1,351)
(850)
Result from discontinued operations
86
36
(68)
103
173
475
475
(183)
(183)
-
-
-
Consolidated result for the period
2,238
1,328
2,295
1,433
2,497
1,920
2,939
909
2,032
1,723
3,195
1,577
Minority interests
(158)
(107)
(185)
(104)
(189)
(131)
(269)
(135)
(289)
(183)
(348)
(175)
Net income after minorities
2,080
1,221
2,110
1,329
2,309
1,789
2,670
774
1,744
1,540
2,847
1,402
(1) As from 1Q2022, the Asset Management segment changed its name to become Asset & Wealth Management: in line with new managerial responsibilities, it also included the Banca Generali group that was previously represented in the Holding and other businesses segment. Only 2021 figures has been restated accordingly. Figures before 2021 are represented on historical basis.
Segment Reporting - Balance Sheet
Segment reporting - Balance Sheet
as of June 30, 2022
Group
Life
P&C
Asset & Wealth Management (1)
Holding & other businesses (1)
Consolidation
euro mln
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE 2021
HY22
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22 (1)
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22 (1)
YE16
HY17
YE17
HY18
YE18
HY19
YE19
HY20
YE20
HY21
YE21
HY22
Intangible assets
8,866
8,765
8,784
8,722
8,745
9,415
9,401
9,677
9,612
9,673
9,970
10,426
4,847
4,827
4,788
4,743
4,768
4,780
4,818
4,641
4,644
4,667
4,862
5,153
3,538
3,459
3,530
3,503
3,501
3,709
3,679
4,156
4,108
4,169
4,263
4,429
5
9
9
18
18
388
424
399
369
492
493
482
478
471
459
458
457
538
478
481
490
344
351
360
(1)
(1)
(1)
-
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Tangible assets
4,476
4,450
4,075
3,816
3,768
4,123
4,183
4,114
3,804
3,786
3,990
3,953
1,029
1,028
841
586
583
700
701
674
680
676
633
644
2,091
2,050
1,791
1,799
1,898
2,072
2,116
2,084
2,031
2,009
2,219
2,194
7
7
7
8
5
94
93
67
64
209
229
222
1,348
1,365
1,437
1,423
1,281
1,399
1,427
1,435
1,177
1,035
1,060
1,036
-
-
-
-
-
(141)
(155)
(147)
(148)
(143)
(150)
(142)
Amounts ceded to reinsurers from insurance provisions
3,933
3,926
4,294
4,335
4,009
4,577
4,382
4,511
5,107
5,613
6,646
6,846
1,229
1,300
1,079
1,252
1,244
1,895
1,789
1,860
2,542
2,816
2,821
3,017
2,704
2,626
3,215
3,082
2,765
2,682
2,593
2,652
2,565
2,797
3,825
3,829
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Investments
469,170
479,500
471,233
417,764
412,228
448,291
463,929
463,018
492,522
494,177
527,904
471,160
425,202
434,610
425,810
370,640
366,505
398,968
414,003
413,949
441,687
440,286
469,732
411,806
37,416
38,058
36,959
37,462
36,041
39,406
37,549
38,455
38,384
38,689
40,916
39,715
276
303
345
407
489
415
504
446
626
14,142
14,266
15,753
17,969
19,727
20,629
22,830
23,671
28,447
28,348
29,682
31,622
21,973
23,725
25,615
(11,694)
(13,198)
(12,510)
(13,575)
(14,477)
(18,945)
(16,475)
(19,515)
(19,796)
(20,913)
(20,735)
(21,729)
Land and buildings (investment properties)
12,584
12,688
12,993
12,358
13,650
14,168
14,168
14,202
15,124
14,891
16,867
16,978
8,250
8,269
8,245
7,088
7,301
7,353
7,398
7,559
7,722
7,827
8,261
8,329
3,683
3,573
3,749
3,669
3,964
4,004
3,967
3,653
3,706
3,692
4,311
4,338
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
652
845
999
1,600
2,385
2,810
2,802
2,991
3,695
3,373
4,294
4,311
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries, associated companies and joint ventures
1,193
1,200
1,171
1,175
1,320
1,386
1,365
1,433
2,107
2,205
2,353
2,261
3,944
4,072
4,120
4,533
5,447
6,692
6,483
8,644
9,804
9,968
11,645
11,961
1,492
1,689
1,778
1,909
2,008
2,308
2,577
2,446
2,857
2,812
2,691
3,012
0
5
0
1
55
10
11
16
7
8
13
15
320
405
401
408
595
597
555
606
714
789
891
764
(4,563)
(4,971)
(5,128)
(5,676)
(6,785)
(8,222)
(8,261)
(10,280)
(11,276)
(11,373)
(12,886)
(13,491)
Held to maturity investments
2,168
2,322
2,267
2,307
2,171
2,200
2,243
2,154
1,983
1,769
1,687
1,834
1,403
1,284
1,256
1,290
1,307
1,327
1,256
1,237
1,144
1,030
1,065
1,139
34
33
31
37
29
48
165
176
156
147
168
268
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
14
592
454
426
731
1,006
980
981
835
824
823
730
670
0
0
0
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans and receivables
44,178
43,823
40,262
32,285
31,815
33,204
32,285
31,215
30,856
30,458
31,420
32,055
39,843
39,661
35,792
26,893
26,561
28,113
27,332
26,675
26,161
25,655
25,577
24,850
3,377
3,597
3,258
3,950
3,743
4,266
3,147
3,444
2,866
2,920
2,646
2,941
83
113
103
185
260
212
255
219
436
3,213
3,273
3,645
8,006
8,680
8,493
9,157
8,942
11,335
9,763
10,111
9,912
8,211
7,772
8,856
(7,131)
(8,227)
(7,383)
(7,900)
(7,691)
(10,723)
(8,211)
(9,235)
(8,518)
(9,541)
(7,849)
(8,237)
Available for sale assets
313,933
316,660
320,641
284,975
283,773
306,807
318,195
313,499
337,005
329,900
348,572
301,684
278,202
281,475
284,078
249,413
247,702
267,676
277,748
272,762
294,187
284,138
298,831
252,730
27,444
26,484
27,073
25,146
25,340
26,465
26,047
25,503
26,217
26,024
28,994
26,381
182
182
239
218
171
189
232
194
163
10,272
10,073
11,021
8,104
8,519
9,252
10,198
10,560
12,476
14,168
15,039
16,437
9,466
10,673
11,551
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
95,114
102,807
93,897
84,663
79,500
90,525
95,672
100,515
105,447
114,954
127,006
116,349
93,562
99,849
92,319
81,423
78,187
87,805
93,787
97,073
102,669
111,668
124,352
112,795
1,385
2,682
1,070
2,751
956
2,314
1,645
3,233
2,581
3,095
2,106
2,775
11
3
3
3
3
3
6
5
6
57
453
646
156
273
505
486
353
403
237
205
193
134
95
133
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(2)
-
(2)
-
-
-
Receivables
11,790
12,107
11,686
12,622
11,127
14,004
11,954
13,310
12,101
13,796
13,912
17,517
5,818
6,040
5,429
6,835
5,349
7,517
5,833
7,291
5,846
7,458
7,101
9,689
5,671
5,753
5,856
5,406
5,317
6,050
5,625
5,532
5,643
5,756
6,084
7,201
64
70
84
88
139
133
111
77
143
411
486
365
281
285
361
341
326
309
383
409
470
211
267
262
(43)
(41)
(45)
(61)
(4)
(5)
1
1
-
(40)
(25)
-
Other assets
15,416
15,369
30,170
71,557
69,253
14,949
13,852
14,407
13,664
13,483
15,326
18,181
10,691
10,474
25,531
66,773
65,373
9,206
9,682
9,633
9,286
8,768
10,329
10,541
4,202
4,164
4,004
5,157
4,352
4,761
3,370
3,865
3,589
3,683
4,192
6,605
62
45
50
59
81
116
169
188
164
671
563
660
531
736
675
732
587
906
677
760
677
398
293
412
(70)
(50)
(90)
(1,164)
(1,140)
(39)
(47)
(39)
(53)
(37)
(52)
(36)
Deferred acquisition costs
2,083
2,104
2,119
2,129
2,143
2,145
2,121
2,101
2,117
2,142
2,198
2,183
1,806
1,827
1,843
1,862
1,867
1,862
1,815
1,775
1,767
1,775
1,829
1,807
277
277
276
267
276
283
306
326
349
368
369
376
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other assets
13,333
13,266
28,051
69,429
67,110
12,804
11,731
12,306
11,547
11,340
13,128
15,998
8,886
8,647
23,688
64,911
63,506
7,344
7,867
7,858
7,519
6,993
8,500
8,733
3,925
3,887
3,728
4,890
4,075
4,477
3,064
3,539
3,239
3,315
3,823
6,229
62
45
50
59
81
116
169
188
164
671
563
660
531
736
675
732
587
906
677
760
677
398
293
412
(70)
(50)
(90)
(1,163)
(1,140)
(39)
(47)
(39)
(53)
(37)
(52)
(36)
Cash and cash equivalents
7,533
6,238
6,849
5,371
6,697
6,067
6,874
7,647
7,900
7,401
8,476
8,098
4,197
3,443
3,656
2,034
2,671
2,695
3,310
3,776
4,118
2,951
2,816
3,445
2,159
1,645
2,352
1,905
2,180
2,335
2,225
2,522
2,096
2,417
2,802
2,197
165
156
213
197
297
244
278
179
245
1,454
1,857
1,602
1,637
1,274
1,081
1,581
1,979
1,273
1,319
1,423
1,619
989
1,197
1,013
(625)
(281)
(454)
(346)
(430)
(479)
(258)
(253)
(178)
(410)
(196)
(160)
Total Assets
521,184
530,357
537,091
524,187
515,827
501,427
514,574
516,684
544,710
547,928
586,225
536,180
453,012
461,723
467,134
452,864
446,493
425,760
440,137
441,825
468,802
467,621
498,293
444,294
57,782
57,756
57,707
58,314
56,053
61,014
57,157
59,265
58,415
59,519
64,302
66,171
578
590
708
777
1,030
1,391
1,580
1,355
1,612
17,379
17,893
19,084
22,243
23,859
24,641
27,365
28,300
32,870
32,633
34,189
36,055
24,951
26,893
28,697
(12,432)
(13,570)
(13,099)
(15,146)
(16,049)
(19,608)
(16,932)
(19,951)
(20,174)
(21,542)
(21,157)
(22,066)
Other provisions
1,804
1,781
1,950
1,838
1,816
1,698
1,736
1,664
1,772
1,981
2,424
2,349
639
647
640
630
576
549
538
568
537
564
585
611
904
833
994
882
916
807
814
763
933
896
1,317
1,279
27
18
28
24
34
21
54
25
19
269
250
243
348
396
401
415
402
433
512
489
465
434
454
398
(113)
(113)
(113)
(113)
(113)
(113)
(182)
(182)
(182)
(182)
(182)
(182)
Insurance provisions
421,477
429,039
430,489
380,693
377,828
406,698
419,213
420,415
442,330
447,143
479,449
437,915
388,128
395,123
397,588
348,024
346,108
374,194
387,560
386,846
409,330
412,557
441,363
397,356
33,349
33,915
32,902
32,668
31,720
32,504
31,652
33,569
33,000
34,587
38,086
40,559
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Financial Liabilities
51,416
52,756
42,326
39,043
38,540
40,297
40,904
42,712
44,068
44,142
47,713
49,980
30,233
31,573
20,898
18,351
17,718
18,565
19,029
21,303
22,019
19,534
21,309
22,376
8,880
10,458
9,524
10,026
9,810
11,515
8,944
8,923
8,070
9,017
8,413
9,023
-5
0
0
0
0
27
76
-30
28
13,280
14,066
15,234
16,073
15,197
15,482
14,961
15,702
17,922
17,642
17,837
18,339
7,673
7,170
7,657
(3,765)
(4,472)
(3,578)
(4,308)
(4,689)
(7,731)
(4,787)
(5,321)
(4,388)
(5,362)
(3,246)
(4,310)
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss
19,484
19,692
8,935
4,431
4,159
4,604
4,983
6,800
7,198
8,002
9,317
10,767
19,120
19,372
8,626
4,115
3,846
4,222
4,609
6,326
6,681
7,620
8,835
10,330
365
326
316
317
319
377
325
398
403
239
256
244
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
97
172
158
7
1
0
6
1
12
21
47
87
19
27
7
(8)
(8)
(8)
(7)
(8)
(8)
27
28
27
27
27
27
Other financial liabilites
31,932
33,064
33,391
34,612
34,382
35,694
35,921
35,913
36,871
36,140
38,396
39,214
11,114
12,201
12,272
14,236
13,872
14,343
14,420
14,976
15,338
11,913
12,474
12,046
8,515
10,132
9,208
9,709
9,491
11,137
8,618
8,525
7,667
8,778
8,157
8,779
-5
0
0
0
0
27
76
-30
28
13,183
13,894
15,075
16,066
15,196
15,482
14,955
15,700
17,910
17,621
17,791
18,252
7,654
7,143
7,651
(3,758)
(4,464)
(3,571)
(4,301)
(4,682)
(7,724)
(4,815)
(5,348)
(4,416)
(5,390)
(3,274)
(4,337)
Payables
9,550
10,803
10,494
9,945
9,287
11,740
11,178
13,024
13,184
13,571
13,250
14,499
5,272
6,540
5,482
5,078
4,592
6,476
5,830
7,077
7,181
7,339
6,625
7,716
3,401
3,510
4,056
4,080
3,715
4,195
4,296
4,804
4,646
4,856
5,092
5,185
117
83
115
39
139
234
199
185
198
554
568
475
780
689
857
765
840
834
853
958
1,159
825
968
1,124
(20)
(19)
(16)
(17)
-
-
-
-
(1)
(2)
(3)
(1)
Other Liabilities
11,269
11,186
25,653
68,084
63,713
12,737
11,693
11,250
11,561
10,925
11,512
10,304
6,761
6,122
19,967
61,596
58,647
6,288
5,519
5,194
5,677
4,846
5,445
3,981
4,072
4,109
5,033
5,644
4,150
5,076
4,716
4,652
4,607
4,281
4,251
3,810
46
80
67
109
108
300
257
228
273
804
459
1,053
396
883
618
768
850
1,084
1,222
1,182
1,024
1,002
1,373
1,465
(6)
(8)
(31)
(33)
(43)
(11)
(20)
(8)
(21)
(7)
(16)
(6)
Total Liabilities
495,516
505,564
510,914
499,603
491,184
473,170
484,723
489,066
512,916
517,763
554,349
515,047
431,032
440,004
444,575
433,678
427,642
406,072
418,477
420,988
444,744
444,839
475,328
432,041
50,607
52,825
52,509
53,300
50,312
54,097
50,422
52,713
51,257
53,637
57,159
59,855
185
182
210
173
281
582
585
408
519
14,908
15,343
17,006
17,597
17,165
17,358
16,909
17,794
20,273
20,229
20,467
20,987
9,934
9,966
10,645
(3,904)
(4,612)
(3,738)
(4,470)
(4,845)
(7,855)
(4,989)
(5,510)
(4,591)
(5,554)
(3,448)
(4,499)
Shareholders' equity
24,545
23,705
25,079
23,625
23,601
27,059
28,360
26,143
30,029
28,412
29,308
19,078
Minority interests
1,123
1,088
1,098
960
1,042
1,197
1,491
1,475
1,765
1,753
2,568
2,055
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' equity
521,184
530,357
537,091
524,187
515,827
501,427
514,574
516,684
544,710
547,928
586,225
536,180
(1) As from 1Q2022, the Asset Management segment changed its name to become Asset & Wealth Management: in line with new managerial responsibilities, it also included the Banca Generali group that was previously represented in the Holding and other businesses segment. Only 2021 figures has been restated accordingly. Figures before 2021 are represented on historical basis.
Glossary
Glossary
Investments Returns
are calculated on quarterly average asset base at IFRS book value and are defined as follows: Current return: interests, dividends and similar income (gross of investments related expenses, net of depreciation) Total P&L return: = current return + harvesting return (net realized gains, net impairments and net unrealized gains reported in P&L) - investments related expenses Comprehensive return: i) for fair value investment (AFS, FVthPL) = current return + total change in fair value; ii) for investment at amortised cost (Real estates, loans, HtM) = Total P&L return Generali Group adopts a business approach on segment reporting, characterized by the fact that some transactions between companies belonging to different segments are eliminated within each segment. The main characteristics are explained below: - the elimination in the non-life segment and holding and other businesses segments of participations and loans to companies of other segments, belonging to the same country, as well as related income (dividends and interests); - the elimination in the non-life segment and holding and other businesses segment of realised gains and losses arising from intra-segment operations; - the elimination in the life segment of participations and loans to companies of other segments, belonging to the same country, as well the related income (dividends and interests) if not backing technical reserves; - the elimination in the life segment of realised gains and losses arising from intra-segment operations if not backing technical reserves. Furthermore, loans and interest income on loans between Group companies belonging to different segments are eliminated directly in each segment.
Life Net Inflows
Premiums inflows in the period less benefits paid to the policyholders. It does not include revaluation of mathematical reserves
Life Operating Result
consists of the following elements: i) "Technical Margin" includes: - Margin on Revenues: loadings and loadings deducted from reserves, after policyholder participation, net of ceded reinsurance; - Technical and other result: risk result (e.g. mortality, morbidity), surrender result and other net technical result, after policyholder participation, net of ceded reinsurance; - Unit/Index linked fees: front-loadings fees and management fees from Unit/Index linked products. ii)"Investment Result" includes interests and dividends, interest expenses on operating debt, G/L on foreign currency and investment expenses, net of policyholder benefits; it includes also operating realised and unrealised G/L, net of policyholder benefits iii)"Expenses" include acquisition and administration costs and other net operating items (it does not consider any loading charged to policyholders) "Operating ratio on Investments" is calculated as Operating result on the average of Investments at book value
Like for Like changes
Changes in premiums, Life net inflows and new business were presented on equivalent terms (at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope); as a result, the contribution of the Cattolica group was neutralised in the calculation for changes on equivalent terms. Changes in the operating result, general account investments and Life technical provisions excluded any assets under disposal or disposed of during the same period of comparison; as a result, they considered the contribution from the Cattolica group in percentage changes
Operating Result
Operating result of life, P&C, Asset & Wealth Management and holding and other businesses, before consolidation adjustments
General account Investments
do not include unit/index linked investments and consist of the following asset class (*): i) Fixed income instruments as quoted and unquoted bonds, loans including deposits under reinsurance business accepted and term deposits with credit institutions ii) Equity-like instruments as quoted and unquoted equities and alternative investments iii) Real estate investments excluding own used properties iv) Cash and cash equivalent including Repo and Reverse repo v) Other investments as investments in non-consolidated subsidiaries, derivatives, receivables from banks or customers (*) Investment fund units are allocated to each asset class on a look through basis General account investments for life segment include bonds and loans issued by Group companies and investments in consolidated subsidiaries backing policyholders' liabilities.
P&C Operating Result
consists of the following elements: I) "Technical Result" is net of acquisition and administration costs ii) "Investment Result" includes interests and dividends, interest expenses on operating debt and investment expenses iii) "Other" includes other net operating items not considered in Technical Result and in Investment Result "Operating ratio on Investments" is calculated as Operating result on the average of Investments at book value
Total Comprehensive Income
Change in shareholders' equity during the period related to income and expenses recognized in profit or loss or directly in shareholders' equity resulting from transactions and events other than transactions with equity Owners.
Total Operating Result
Operating result of life, P&C, Asset & Wealth Management and Holding and Other businesses segments, after consolidation adjustments. Operating result is a non-GAAP indicator and may differ from similar measure presented by other companies. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as key indicator in assessing Generali's performance and believes that the presentation of these KPI provide useful and relevant information's to shareholders and users on Generali's performance. Please refer to the 'Methodological notes on alternative performance measures' included in the latest annual Management Report for details on operating result methodology.
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
Other Comprehensive Income includes net unrealized gains and losses on AFS investments, foreign currency translation differences, net unrealized gains and losses on hedging derivatives.
Annual Premium Equivalent (APE)
is defined as new business annualised regular premiums plus 10% of single premiums
New Business Value (NBV)
is the present value, at the point of sale, of the projected stream of after tax industrial profits expected to be generated by the covered new business written in the period, taking into account the actual acquisition costs incurred in the period of sale, after allowance for: - the cost of financial guarantees and options granted to policyholders - the frictional costs of setting up and holding the required capital - the cost of non hedgeable risks NBV is defined as the sum of quarterly NBV, calculated with beginning of period economic and operating assumptions
Present Value of New Business Premiums (PVNBP)
is defined as the present value of the expected future new business premiums, allowing for lapses and other exits, discounted to point of sale using the reference rates
Disclaimer
