Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali Global Agent Excellence Contest 2021

Trieste - Generali's third Global Agent Excellence Contest brought together top agents, drawn from its network of 165,000 worldwide, to celebrate their spirit of innovation and the passion and energy they bring to customers. At the Grand Finale, hosted by Group Chief Marketing & Customer Officer Isabelle Conner, 300 agents and Generali's top management voted to elect Generali's best agent in 2021 from the Group's global network.

The Contest, launched in 2016, involved 20 markets and 21 business units from across Europe, Latin America and Asia, with local champions identified through competitions to reach the Grand Finale where they showcased their approach in front of a panel consisting of Country Manager Italy & Global Business Lines Marco Sesana, Country Manager Germany Giovanni Liverani, Country Manager France & Europ Assistance Jean-Laurent Granier, Austria, CEE & Russia Regional Officer Luciano Cirinà, CEO International Jaime Anchustegui and Group Chief HR & Organization Officer Monica Possa.

The agents were assessed on three key criteria - digitalisation, customer contact, and production & retention - all of which are at the heart of Generali's Lifetime Partner ambition. There was also recognition for agents that have promoted the activities of Generali's The Human Safety Net Foundation, including fundraising to support vulnerable families and the integration of refugees through work.

Generali Group CEO Philippe Donnet commented: 'I have always believed that our 165,000 agents are a unique asset for Generali and our millions of customers across the world. Never more has this been true as when they overcame the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and remained close to our customers thanks to their spirit of innovation and their flexibility to go beyond the physical distance. The pandemic has reinforced the core convictions of the Generali 2021 strategic plan, which includes offering our agents the best tools to be Lifetime Partner to our customers, seamlessly connecting in person and online to offer advanced and tailored solutions to meet their needs. Finally, I am also proud that our agents have worked to amplify the power of The Human Safety Net, thus making a difference to thousands of vulnerable people worldwide.'

Generali's Lifetime Partner ambition underpins its strategy, offering its customers innovative, personalised solutions thanks to its best-in-class product offer and omnichannel experience, with 82% of its agents able to operate fully remotely and digitally enabled. Starting in 2018, Generali has been deepening its business relationship with customers, with the ambition to become first choice in the Relationship Net Promoter Score (NPS) among its European international peers by 2021.