    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Generali, environmental sustainability and gender equality in Barcolana 2021

06/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Trieste - Generali is the presenting partner of the Barcolana sailing regatta now in its 53rd edition taking place on 10th October in the Gulf of Trieste which is increasingly focused on the themes of environmental sustainability and Diversity & Inclusion.

Generali supports sporting activities and events that encourage a healthy lifestyle, with the aim of improving the well-being of people. Generali, which has supported Barcolana for more than 40 years, shares the regatta's commitment towards society, promoting a culture of sport, environmental sustainability, and Diversity & Inclusion, captured in this edition's motto: 'New Routes.'

The Chairman of Assicurazioni Generali, Gabriele Galateri di Genola, commented: 'The Barcolana regatta is a celebration of the sea, and the extraordinary participation of sailors and sailing enthusiasts is its symbol. Today more than ever, returning together to the sea, aware of what we are going through and of the importance our individual commitment has for the wellbeing and safety of the community, is a powerful message to convey through the passion for sport, respect for the environment, solidarity, and integration. For Generali, whose ambition is to be a Lifetime Partner, it is a commitment towards its people and the communities in which the Group operates.'

In 2021 Generali is celebrating 190 years since its foundation, and is one of the few companies that can boast such a long history. By virtue of its know-how and international presence, the Group can anticipate new trends, both as an insurer and as a social innovator.

To mark the celebration in Trieste, the historical headquarters of the Company, there will be the contribution from both the Historical Archive, recently moved to the renovated Palazzo Berlam, overlooking the waterfront, and the Group Academy, whose strategy focuses on, among other things, diversity in terms of gender, generations, culture, and inclusion.

Generali has long supported sailing and shared its values. This activity also provides the opportunity to discuss gender equality, dealing with the topic of marine occupations that have been traditionally deemed more appropriate for men.

In the past few years, the themes of environment, integration, and Diversity & Inclusion have been at the centre of the initiatives promoted by Generali on the occasion of Barcolana. This is exemplified by Isabelle Joscke, internationally-renowned sailor and athlete engaged in social work with the 'Horizon Mixité' association, and the 'Generali Sea Talk', dialogues with famous sailors Dee Caffari and Vicky Song.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 11:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
