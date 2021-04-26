Assicurazioni Generali S p A : The Human Safety Net published its 2020 Activity Report

The Human Safety Net published its 2020 Activity Report

The Human Safety Net, the Generali initiative developed in 2017 aiming to unlock the potential of people living in vulnerable circumstances, has made its 2020 Activity Report available online.



The report contains the stories of the people supported by the Foundation and of its digital volunteers as well as insights on its theory of change, data and details on investing and volunteering impact, information on its growing network of partners and on its future home in Venice's Procuratie Vecchie, that will be reopened on the occasion of Generali's 190th anniversary celebrations.



In a year characterized by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit the most vulnerable families and refugees supported by The Human Safety Net, the Foundation has responded by offering financial and non-financial support with the greatest possible flexibility to its partners, to stay as close as possible to the beneficiaries of its projects and allow their continuation.



By the end of 2020, The Human Safety Net has reached 86,000 vulnerable families, children and refugees with its initiatives.



The Human Safety Net 2020 Activity Report is available for download on The Foundation's website at the following link: www.thehumansafetynet.org/about/activity-report/people-s-stories



