Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Assicurazioni Generali S p A : The Human Safety Net published its 2020 Activity Report

04/26/2021 | 09:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Human Safety Net published its 2020 Activity Report

Developed in 2017, Generali's initiative aims to unlock the potential of people living in vulnerable circumstances and is active in more than 20 countries where the Group is present across Europe, Asia and Latin America

The Human Safety Net, the Generali initiative developed in 2017 aiming to unlock the potential of people living in vulnerable circumstances, has made its 2020 Activity Report available online.

The report contains the stories of the people supported by the Foundation and of its digital volunteers as well as insights on its theory of change, data and details on investing and volunteering impact, information on its growing network of partners and on its future home in Venice's Procuratie Vecchie, that will be reopened on the occasion of Generali's 190th anniversary celebrations.

In a year characterized by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit the most vulnerable families and refugees supported by The Human Safety Net, the Foundation has responded by offering financial and non-financial support with the greatest possible flexibility to its partners, to stay as close as possible to the beneficiaries of its projects and allow their continuation.

By the end of 2020, The Human Safety Net has reached 86,000 vulnerable families, children and refugees with its initiatives.

The Human Safety Net 2020 Activity Report is available for download on The Foundation's website at the following link: www.thehumansafetynet.org/about/activity-report/people-s-stories

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 13:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
09:55aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A  : The Human Safety Net published its 2020 Activity..
PU
05:16aASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A  : Generali among nominees for EFMA-Accenture Innov..
PU
03:22aGENERALI SPA  : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
04/23GENERALI SPA  : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
04/22ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A  : Generali Square Garden hosts the largest vaccina..
PU
04/20ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A  : Generali Global Agent Excellence Contest 2021
PU
04/15ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A  : Modification of the Share Capital
PU
04/13Generali in talks to buy AXA assets in Malaysia, sources say
RE
04/12ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A  : Europ Assistance strengthens the Stade de France..
PU
04/09BANCA GENERALI S P A  : Net Inflows Jump 25% in March
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 71 271 M 86 181 M 86 181 M
Net income 2021 2 601 M 3 145 M 3 145 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 682 M 4 682 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 6,19%
Capitalization 26 495 M 31 957 M 32 038 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 72 644
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 17,61 €
Last Close Price 16,83 €
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.17.99%31 957
AXA18.80%66 704
METLIFE, INC.33.74%55 531
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.10%54 406
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.44%41 341
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.26.17%39 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ