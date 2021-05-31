Log in
    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
  Report
Assicurazioni Generali S p A : Voluntary tender offer launched by Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A. on all of the shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.P.A.

05/31/2021 | 04:00am EDT
BEFORE ACCESSING THE INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS SECTION OF THE WEBSITE, PLEASE READ AND ACCEPT TERMS AND CONDITIONS REPORTED HERE BELOW.

The tender offer (the 'Offer') is made by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. exclusively in Italy, as Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A.'s shares are listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. The Offer has not been and will not be made in United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia and any other jurisdictions where making the Offer or tendering therein would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction or would require any registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority (such jurisdictions, including United States of America, Canada, Japan and Australia are referred to as the 'Other Countries'). The Offer has not been and will not be made by using national or international instruments of communication or commerce of the Other Countries (including, by way of illustration, the postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and internet), through any structure of any of the Other Countries' financial intermediaries or in any other way.

This section of the website and the documents/information contained in this area document do not constitute and are not part of an offer to buy or exchange, nor of a solicitation to offer to sell or exchange, any security in the Other Countries.

The Offer is made through the publication, by Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., of the offer document previously approved by Consob. Before joining the Offer, the shareholders of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A. should read the documents concerning the Offer pursuant to applicable law.

This section of the website and the documents/information contained in this area are being made available for information purposes only and accessible only to persons who are not currently domiciled or located in the Other Countries.

This section of the website and the documents/information contained in this area may only be accessed in or from the United Kingdom (i) by investment professionals with experience in matters relating to investments falling within the scope of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as subsequently amended (the 'Order'), or (ii) by high net worth companies and by such other persons falling within the scope of Article 49(2) paragraphs from (a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom the documents/informations may otherwise be lawfully communicated (jointly, the 'Relevant Persons').

The information and documents contained in this section of the website shall not be sent, nor in any way transmitted, or otherwise distributed, directly or indirectly, in the Other Countries.

Anyone receiving such documents/information shall not distribute, forward or send them (neither by postal service nor by using national or international instruments of communication or commerce) in the Other Countries or to a person resident, domiciliated or located in the United Kingdom who is not a Relevant Person.

*Under my full responsibility, I hereby declare (i) not to be currently resident or in any case located in the Other Countries (as previously defined); and (ii) not to be a person who is not a Relevant Person (as previously defined) resident, domiciled or located in the United Kingdom.

Warning: the above statements have the value of self-certification pursuant to Italian Presidential Decree no. 445 of 28 December 2000. False statements and declarations are punished as criminal offences.

Disclaimer

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 07:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 72 944 M 88 870 M 88 870 M
Net income 2021 2 680 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 717 M 4 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
Yield 2021 6,27%
Capitalization 26 527 M 32 330 M 32 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 72 644
Free-Float 85,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,11 €
Last Close Price 16,85 €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.18.13%32 330
AXA16.88%66 325
METLIFE, INC.39.85%57 217
PRUDENTIAL PLC11.43%55 399
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.37.02%42 146
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.43%40 546