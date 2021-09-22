EU plans 120 billion euro economic boost by easing insurance rules

* Insurance sector says bigger cut in capital needed
* Green MEP says EU has given in to industry lobbying
* Insurers face climate-related stress tests
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The European Union proposed
changing the bloc's capital rules for insurers on Wednesday to
release 120 billion euros ($141 billion) for repairing an
economy hit by COVID and to meet climate goals without eroding
policyholder protection.
Britain, which is home to the world's biggest commercial
insurance market and left the EU last December, has also begun
reviewing the capital rules known as Solvency II. It will
scrutinise how changes by Brussels could affect London's
competitiveness.
The EU also proposed a framework for the swift and orderly
closure of insurers in trouble to avoid destabilising the
financial system, mirroring a similar move with banks following
the global financial crisis that led to taxpayer bailouts.
Anticipating concerns it was rowing back on rules, the EU
said Solvency II would remain the "gold standard".
"This is not a revolutionary change, these are gradual but
important changes," EU financial services commissioner Mairead
McGuinness told reporters.
"This isn't a gift to the insurance industry."
The Solvency II capital rules were introduced for the 10.4
trillion euro sector in 2016, and are applied by insurers like
Allianz, Generali and AXA.
They were due a routine review but the need to rebuild an
economy hit by the pandemic and invest in green infrastructure
to meet net zero carbon targets added a sense of urgency.
The persistence of very low interest rates undermining the
business models of insurers also needed addressing, along with
the need to better tailor Solvency II rules to smaller, less
risky insurers.
'WRONG DIRECTION'
The rule changes, which need approval from EU states and the
European Parliament, would release 90 billion euros in the short
term and a further 30 billion euros in the long term.
Sven Giegold, a German Green Party member in the European
Parliament, said the proposals go in the "wrong direction" by
ignoring advice from EU regulators, and maintain or even expand
"lobby-driven" exceptions to the rules.
Olav Jones, deputy director general for Insurance Europe, an
industry body, said he welcomed EU acknowledgement of the need
to reduce capital requirements, but only a "significant and
permanent" cut in capital would allow insurers to increase
support for the economy and regain global competitiveness.
Brussels proposed easing the impact of the so-called
volatility adjustment, which mitigates the impact of short-term
market moves on insurer solvency.
It also wants to make it easier for insurers to benefit from
preferential capital treatment worth around 10.5 billion euros
from investing in long-term assets to green the economy.
The risk margin or money needed to transfer the business to
another undertaking in a crisis, will also be reduced.
EU insurance watchdog EIOPA will conduct centralised climate
stress tests of the sector, with insurers also required to
conduct long-term climate scenario analysis, it said.
The Commission decided not to propose an EU-wide
harmonisation of national insurance guarantee schemes, saying it
could entail significant costs for insurers and there was a need
to focus on economic recovery.
($1 = 0.8524 euros)
