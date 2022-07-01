GENERALI SPA : Barclays keeps a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 82 868 M 86 628 M 86 628 M Net income 2022 2 853 M 2 983 M 2 983 M Net Debt 2022 38 882 M 40 646 M 40 646 M P/E ratio 2022 8,37x Yield 2022 7,39% Capitalization 24 058 M 25 149 M 25 149 M EV / Sales 2022 0,76x EV / Sales 2023 0,75x Nbr of Employees 74 621 Free-Float 77,1% Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 15,23 € Average target price 20,07 € Spread / Average Target 31,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance Andrea Sironi Chairman Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -18.28% 25 149 AXA -17.28% 53 389 METLIFE, INC. 0.48% 51 061 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -11.60% 35 880 AFLAC INCORPORATED -5.24% 35 642 PRUDENTIAL PLC -20.28% 33 798