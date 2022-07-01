Log in
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:31 2022-07-01 am EDT
15.38 EUR   +0.99%
03:06aGENERALI SPA : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/30Fitch Rates Generali's T2 Subordinated Green Bond 'BBB'
AQ
06/29ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A : Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A.
PU
GENERALI SPA : Barclays keeps a Sell rating

07/01/2022 | 03:06am EDT
Barclays analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 82 868 M 86 628 M 86 628 M
Net income 2022 2 853 M 2 983 M 2 983 M
Net Debt 2022 38 882 M 40 646 M 40 646 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,37x
Yield 2022 7,39%
Capitalization 24 058 M 25 149 M 25 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 74 621
Free-Float 77,1%
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,23 €
Average target price 20,07 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.-18.28%25 149
AXA-17.28%53 389
METLIFE, INC.0.48%51 061
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-11.60%35 880
AFLAC INCORPORATED-5.24%35 642
PRUDENTIAL PLC-20.28%33 798