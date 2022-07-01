GENERALI SPA : Barclays keeps a Sell rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Investment Themes
Europe's family businesses
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Education
Smart City
Sin stocks
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Robotics
Luxury
The SPAC
Strategic Metals
Gold and Silver
Place your bets
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
News
Summary
G
IT0000062072
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
(G)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:31 2022-07-01 am EDT
15.38
EUR
+0.99%
03:06a
GENERALI SPA
: Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/30
Fitch Rates Generali's T2 Subordinated Green Bond 'BBB'
AQ
06/29
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A
: Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S.p.A.
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
GENERALI SPA : Barclays keeps a Sell rating
07/01/2022 | 03:06am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Barclays analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
03:06a
GENERALI SPA
: Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/30
Fitch Rates Generali's T2 Subordinated Green Bond 'BBB'
AQ
06/29
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A
: Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S...
PU
06/27
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A
: Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S...
PU
06/27
LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO
: EssilorLuxottica Chairman Leonardo del Vecchio dies at 87- media
RE
06/27
EssilorLuxottica chairman Leonardo del Vecchio dies at 87- media
RE
06/27
EssilorLuxottica Confirms Death of Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio
DJ
06/27
Italian Businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio Dies, Corriere Della Sera Reports
DJ
06/24
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S P A
: Purchase of shares of Società Cattolica di Assicurazione S...
PU
06/23
GENERALI SPA
: Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
03:06a
GENERALI SPA
: Barclays keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/23
GENERALI SPA
: Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06/17
GENERALI SPA
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
82 868 M
86 628 M
86 628 M
Net income 2022
2 853 M
2 983 M
2 983 M
Net Debt 2022
38 882 M
40 646 M
40 646 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,37x
Yield 2022
7,39%
Capitalization
24 058 M
25 149 M
25 149 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,76x
EV / Sales 2023
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
74 621
Free-Float
77,1%
More Financials
Chart ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
15,23 €
Average target price
20,07 €
Spread / Average Target
31,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean
Group Head-Corporate Finance
Andrea Sironi
Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo
Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso
Head-Italian Insurance Compliance
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
-18.28%
25 149
AXA
-17.28%
53 389
METLIFE, INC.
0.48%
51 061
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
-11.60%
35 880
AFLAC INCORPORATED
-5.24%
35 642
PRUDENTIAL PLC
-20.28%
33 798
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave