    G   IT0000062072

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

(G)
GENERALI SPA : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating

01/06/2022 | 03:30am EST
Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating. The target price is increased from EUR 18 to EUR 19.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 73 314 M 82 866 M 82 866 M
Net income 2021 2 796 M 3 160 M 3 160 M
Net Debt 2021 3 872 M 4 376 M 4 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 5,62%
Capitalization 29 755 M 33 702 M 33 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 71 860
Free-Float 81,4%
Technical analysis trends ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,90 €
Average target price 19,36 €
Spread / Average Target 2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Donnet Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Cristiano Borean Chief Financial Officer
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Chairman
Jaime Anchústegui Melgarejo Group Chief Operations & Insurance Officer
Maurizio Basso Group Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.1.42%33 702
AXA3.30%72 922
METLIFE, INC.3.92%54 625
PRUDENTIAL PLC1.57%48 649
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.2.92%42 982
AFLAC INCORPORATED2.89%39 811